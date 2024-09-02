Enfuse Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

OVERVIEW

Your company has kept pace with the overall market scenario in the focused segment and continues to grow in specific domain. The Management expects to improve the growth in the years to come, subject to favorable market conditions, and stable economic policies.

FINANICIAL PERFORMANCE & REVIEW

The company made a profit of Rs. 536/- Lakhs during current financial year as against a profit of Rs. 319/- Lakhs during the previous year.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

As there is no particular operational activity segment wise performance in not applicable.

RISK MANAGEMENT

All material Risks faced by the company are identified and assessed. For each of the risks identified corresponding controls are assesses, and policies and procedures are put in place for monitoring, mitigating and reporting risk on a periodic basis.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your company has built significant talent pool in the form of top and middle management; we have also created a performance oriented work culture with focus on building long term talent pool. Also, we continuously endeavor to improve and enhance the work environment for our employees. Competitive compensation package, innovative and challenging environment to work etc.; are some of the steps taken by the company for the welfare of its employees.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

There were no changes to our internal control over financial reporting that have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect our internal control over financial reporting during the period covered in this Annual Report.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Sr. No Particulars 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 1 Debtors Turnover Ratio 32.40 43.80 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio - - 3 Interest Coverage Ratio 26.08 8.02 4 Current Ratio 1.08 1.68 5 Debt Equity Ratio 30.73 16.99 6 Operating Profit Margin (%) 12.24% 13.45% 7 Net Profit Margin (%) 12.24% 13.45%

Date: -02/09/2024