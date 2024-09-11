SectorIT - Software
Open₹480.2
Prev. Close₹480.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.11
Day's High₹493
Day's Low₹476.3
52 Week's High₹559.9
52 Week's Low₹263
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)513.05
P/E93.61
EPS5.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.43
13.15
8.46
Net Worth
19.43
13.25
8.56
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
54.99
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
54.99
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Pelatro Ltd
Summary
Pelatro Limited was incorporated on March 21, 2013 as Kivar Infotech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Pelatro Solutions Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 5, 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Again, the name changed to Pelatro Private Limited dated November 10, 2023. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Pelatro Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is a global technology business and have developed a comprehensive Customer Engagement Platform, i.e., mViva that empowers customer-centric interactions between enterprises or brands and its end users. Their Customer Engagement Platform mViva collects and processes huge amounts of data for each enterprise on a daily basis across almost a billion consumers in 30 countries. mViva empowers the marketers to innovate and constantly push the envelope on customer engagement. mViva Customer Engagement Platform has various vertical solutions which are integrated to form the platform, and offers products including, Campaign Management Solution, Loyalty Management Solution, Lead Management Solution and Data Monetization Solution.The Company onboarded a large t
The Pelatro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹493 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pelatro Ltd is ₹513.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pelatro Ltd is 93.61 and 5.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pelatro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pelatro Ltd is ₹263 and ₹559.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Pelatro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 70.74%, 3 Month at 79.80% and 1 Month at 34.70%.
