iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pelatro Ltd Share Price

493
(2.67%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open480.2
  • Day's High493
  • 52 Wk High559.9
  • Prev. Close480.2
  • Day's Low476.3
  • 52 Wk Low 263
  • Turnover (lac)62.11
  • P/E93.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)513.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pelatro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

480.2

Prev. Close

480.2

Turnover(Lac.)

62.11

Day's High

493

Day's Low

476.3

52 Week's High

559.9

52 Week's Low

263

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

513.05

P/E

93.61

EPS

5.13

Divi. Yield

0

Pelatro Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pelatro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pelatro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.43%

Foreign: 41.43%

Indian: 12.14%

Non-Promoter- 12.47%

Institutions: 12.47%

Non-Institutions: 33.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pelatro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

12.43

13.15

8.46

Net Worth

19.43

13.25

8.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

54.99

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

54.99

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.37

View Annually Results

Pelatro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pelatro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pelatro Ltd

Summary

Pelatro Limited was incorporated on March 21, 2013 as Kivar Infotech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Pelatro Solutions Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 5, 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Again, the name changed to Pelatro Private Limited dated November 10, 2023. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Pelatro Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is a global technology business and have developed a comprehensive Customer Engagement Platform, i.e., mViva that empowers customer-centric interactions between enterprises or brands and its end users. Their Customer Engagement Platform mViva collects and processes huge amounts of data for each enterprise on a daily basis across almost a billion consumers in 30 countries. mViva empowers the marketers to innovate and constantly push the envelope on customer engagement. mViva Customer Engagement Platform has various vertical solutions which are integrated to form the platform, and offers products including, Campaign Management Solution, Loyalty Management Solution, Lead Management Solution and Data Monetization Solution.The Company onboarded a large t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pelatro Ltd share price today?

The Pelatro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹493 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pelatro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pelatro Ltd is ₹513.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pelatro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pelatro Ltd is 93.61 and 5.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pelatro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pelatro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pelatro Ltd is ₹263 and ₹559.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pelatro Ltd?

Pelatro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 70.74%, 3 Month at 79.80% and 1 Month at 34.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pelatro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pelatro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.59 %
Institutions - 9.17 %
Public - 37.25 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pelatro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.