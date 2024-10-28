Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Announcement on EGM to be held through VC on October 28,2024. Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Pelatro Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)