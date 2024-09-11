Pelatro Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
38.44
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
38.44
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.11
Total Income
40.55
Total Expenditure
31.88
PBIDT
8.67
Interest
0.91
PBDT
7.77
Depreciation
1.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.41
Deferred Tax
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
5.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
48,30,038
Public Shareholding (%)
46.41
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
55,76,625
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
53.59
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.55
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
13.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.