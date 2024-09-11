Pelatro Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
54.99
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
54.99
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.37
Total Income
55.37
Total Expenditure
51.88
PBIDT
3.48
Interest
1.2
PBDT
2.28
Depreciation
2.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.4
Deferred Tax
-0.43
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
7
Public Shareholding (Number)
13,83,375
Public Shareholding (%)
19.76
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
56,16,625
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
80.24
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.32
PBDTM(%)
4.14
PATM(%)
-3.56
