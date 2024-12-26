|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.12.2024 on Board comments on fine levied by the Exchange.
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board meeting for the half year ended September 30, 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results. Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 04, 2024. Pelatro Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised outcome of the Board Meeting uploaded as per SEBI(LODR)guidelines..
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.