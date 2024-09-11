iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pelatro Ltd Company Summary

453.15
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Pelatro Ltd Summary

Pelatro Limited was incorporated on March 21, 2013 as Kivar Infotech Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Pelatro Solutions Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 5, 2014 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Again, the name changed to Pelatro Private Limited dated November 10, 2023. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Pelatro Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is a global technology business and have developed a comprehensive Customer Engagement Platform, i.e., mViva that empowers customer-centric interactions between enterprises or brands and its end users. Their Customer Engagement Platform mViva collects and processes huge amounts of data for each enterprise on a daily basis across almost a billion consumers in 30 countries. mViva empowers the marketers to innovate and constantly push the envelope on customer engagement. mViva Customer Engagement Platform has various vertical solutions which are integrated to form the platform, and offers products including, Campaign Management Solution, Loyalty Management Solution, Lead Management Solution and Data Monetization Solution.The Company onboarded a large telco with a total subscriber base of about 300 million, as of March 2019, as its customer for campaign management solution in 2020. It onboarded the first customer for loyalty management solution in 2022. In 2024, the Company acquired the shareholding of Pelatro Pte. Ltd., a Singapore entity, from Pelatro Limited (U.K.), thereby making Pelatro Pte. Ltd. a subsidiary of the Company effective from January 8, 2024.The Company is planning to raise money from public through IPO by issuing 30,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.