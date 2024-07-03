iifl-logo-icon 1
R Systems International Ltd Share Price

472.8
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open475.6
  • Day's High480
  • 52 Wk High570
  • Prev. Close475.6
  • Day's Low465.65
  • 52 Wk Low 390.1
  • Turnover (lac)757.12
  • P/E38.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value50.01
  • EPS12.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,593.39
  • Div. Yield1.43
No Records Found

R Systems International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

475.6

Prev. Close

475.6

Turnover(Lac.)

757.12

Day's High

480

Day's Low

465.65

52 Week's High

570

52 Week's Low

390.1

Book Value

50.01

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,593.39

P/E

38.52

EPS

12.33

Divi. Yield

1.43

R Systems International Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.5

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

R Systems International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R Systems International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.92%

Foreign: 51.92%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.14%

Institutions: 2.14%

Non-Institutions: 45.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R Systems International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

11.83

11.83

11.83

11.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

470.93

378.38

342.13

330.93

Net Worth

482.76

390.21

353.96

342.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

577.5

438.71

391.76

317.21

yoy growth (%)

31.63

11.98

23.5

20.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-396.98

-297.2

-264.18

-216.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

135.89

81.58

63.15

40.54

Depreciation

-14.64

-13.46

-8.59

-7.3

Tax paid

-20.14

-11.87

-11.66

-9.53

Working capital

2.94

90.95

-13.38

17.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.63

11.98

23.5

20.26

Op profit growth

24.94

49.81

46.13

38.98

EBIT growth

63.83

34.12

55.93

17.8

Net profit growth

66.04

35.36

66.03

35.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,684.52

1,515.83

1,155.64

880.59

809.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,684.52

1,515.83

1,155.64

880.59

809.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.53

10.29

41.9

12.9

15.39

R Systems International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R Systems International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ruchica Gupta

Independent Director

Aditya Wadhwa

Independent Director

Kapil Dhameja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhasker Dubey

Non Executive Director

Amit Dalmia

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Mehta

Non Executive Director

Animesh Agrawal

Managing Director & CEO

Satinder Singh Rekhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R Systems International Ltd

Summary

R Systems International Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 14, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the name R Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Later, in March 14, 2000, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to R Systems (India) Ltd. Further, in July 25, 2000, the Company changed their name from R Systems (India) Ltd to R Systems International Ltd. The Company is originally promoted by Satinder Singh Rekhi and Gurjot Singh Uberoi. The Company is a global digital transformation leader providing AI-driven solutions to clients across industries, through a broad range of technology and AI/ Analytics services. The Company is a leading global provider of technology, artificial intelligence, RPA services and solutions along with knowledge services. It delivers services and solutions to leading technology companies and businesses to enable their digital transformation. Its services and solutions span over 5 major business verticals i.e. Technology,Telecom, Healthcare and Life Science, Finance and Insurance, and Retail & e-commerce.The Company develops and markets a suite of applications under the brand name Indus for the retail lending sector and undertakes turnkey software projects in the banking and financial services segment. Their offers include iPLM Services, Indus Solutions, ECnet Solutions. They have 8 global centres in India, USA, Europe and Singapore and they serve over 125 customers in over 40 countries across 6 continents. In September 200
Company FAQs

What is the R Systems International Ltd share price today?

The R Systems International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹472.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of R Systems International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R Systems International Ltd is ₹5593.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R Systems International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R Systems International Ltd is 38.52 and 11.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R Systems International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R Systems International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R Systems International Ltd is ₹390.1 and ₹570 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R Systems International Ltd?

R Systems International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.97%, 3 Years at 14.19%, 1 Year at -13.30%, 6 Month at -9.70%, 3 Month at 1.21% and 1 Month at -7.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R Systems International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R Systems International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.93 %
Institutions - 2.14 %
Public - 45.93 %

