Summary

R Systems International Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 14, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the name R Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Later, in March 14, 2000, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to R Systems (India) Ltd. Further, in July 25, 2000, the Company changed their name from R Systems (India) Ltd to R Systems International Ltd. The Company is originally promoted by Satinder Singh Rekhi and Gurjot Singh Uberoi. The Company is a global digital transformation leader providing AI-driven solutions to clients across industries, through a broad range of technology and AI/ Analytics services. The Company is a leading global provider of technology, artificial intelligence, RPA services and solutions along with knowledge services. It delivers services and solutions to leading technology companies and businesses to enable their digital transformation. Its services and solutions span over 5 major business verticals i.e. Technology,Telecom, Healthcare and Life Science, Finance and Insurance, and Retail & e-commerce.The Company develops and markets a suite of applications under the brand name Indus for the retail lending sector and undertakes turnkey software projects in the banking and financial services segment. Their offers include iPLM Services, Indus Solutions, ECnet Solutions. They have 8 global centres in India, USA, Europe and Singapore and they serve over 125 customers in over 40 countries across 6 continents. In September 200

