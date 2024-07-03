Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹475.6
Prev. Close₹475.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹757.12
Day's High₹480
Day's Low₹465.65
52 Week's High₹570
52 Week's Low₹390.1
Book Value₹50.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,593.39
P/E38.52
EPS12.33
Divi. Yield1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
11.83
11.83
11.83
11.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
470.93
378.38
342.13
330.93
Net Worth
482.76
390.21
353.96
342.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
577.5
438.71
391.76
317.21
yoy growth (%)
31.63
11.98
23.5
20.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-396.98
-297.2
-264.18
-216.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
135.89
81.58
63.15
40.54
Depreciation
-14.64
-13.46
-8.59
-7.3
Tax paid
-20.14
-11.87
-11.66
-9.53
Working capital
2.94
90.95
-13.38
17.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.63
11.98
23.5
20.26
Op profit growth
24.94
49.81
46.13
38.98
EBIT growth
63.83
34.12
55.93
17.8
Net profit growth
66.04
35.36
66.03
35.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,684.52
1,515.83
1,155.64
880.59
809.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,684.52
1,515.83
1,155.64
880.59
809.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.53
10.29
41.9
12.9
15.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ruchica Gupta
Independent Director
Aditya Wadhwa
Independent Director
Kapil Dhameja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhasker Dubey
Non Executive Director
Amit Dalmia
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Mehta
Non Executive Director
Animesh Agrawal
Managing Director & CEO
Satinder Singh Rekhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
R Systems International Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 14, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the name R Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Later, in March 14, 2000, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to R Systems (India) Ltd. Further, in July 25, 2000, the Company changed their name from R Systems (India) Ltd to R Systems International Ltd. The Company is originally promoted by Satinder Singh Rekhi and Gurjot Singh Uberoi. The Company is a global digital transformation leader providing AI-driven solutions to clients across industries, through a broad range of technology and AI/ Analytics services. The Company is a leading global provider of technology, artificial intelligence, RPA services and solutions along with knowledge services. It delivers services and solutions to leading technology companies and businesses to enable their digital transformation. Its services and solutions span over 5 major business verticals i.e. Technology,Telecom, Healthcare and Life Science, Finance and Insurance, and Retail & e-commerce.The Company develops and markets a suite of applications under the brand name Indus for the retail lending sector and undertakes turnkey software projects in the banking and financial services segment. Their offers include iPLM Services, Indus Solutions, ECnet Solutions. They have 8 global centres in India, USA, Europe and Singapore and they serve over 125 customers in over 40 countries across 6 continents. In September 200
The R Systems International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹472.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R Systems International Ltd is ₹5593.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R Systems International Ltd is 38.52 and 11.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R Systems International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R Systems International Ltd is ₹390.1 and ₹570 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R Systems International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.97%, 3 Years at 14.19%, 1 Year at -13.30%, 6 Month at -9.70%, 3 Month at 1.21% and 1 Month at -7.06%.
