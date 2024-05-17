|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Jun 2024
|2 May 2024
|As enclosed SUMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2023 ALONG WITH THE NOTICE CONVENING 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING As enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) As enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.