R Systems International Ltd Quarterly Results

474.95
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

444.09

432.04

416.64

416.32

457.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

444.09

432.04

416.64

416.32

457.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.57

3.11

1.95

1.77

0.13

Total Income

445.66

435.16

418.59

418.09

457.47

Total Expenditure

375.83

369.59

362.8

353.79

375.25

PBIDT

69.83

65.57

55.79

64.31

82.23

Interest

1.61

2

2.84

2.89

2.77

PBDT

68.22

63.56

52.95

61.41

79.46

Depreciation

16.57

16.74

16.56

16.92

17.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

14.93

25.24

13.16

-0.18

20.01

Deferred Tax

-3.09

-3.3

-4.26

-1.2

-1.76

Reported Profit After Tax

39.81

24.88

27.49

45.87

43.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

39.81

24.88

27.49

45.87

43.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

39.81

24.88

27.49

45.87

43.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.37

2.1

2.32

3.88

3.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

650

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.83

11.83

11.83

11.83

11.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.72

15.17

13.39

15.44

17.97

PBDTM(%)

15.36

14.71

12.7

14.75

17.37

PATM(%)

8.96

5.75

6.59

11.01

9.61

