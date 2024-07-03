R Systems International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
444.09
432.04
416.64
416.32
457.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
444.09
432.04
416.64
416.32
457.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.57
3.11
1.95
1.77
0.13
Total Income
445.66
435.16
418.59
418.09
457.47
Total Expenditure
375.83
369.59
362.8
353.79
375.25
PBIDT
69.83
65.57
55.79
64.31
82.23
Interest
1.61
2
2.84
2.89
2.77
PBDT
68.22
63.56
52.95
61.41
79.46
Depreciation
16.57
16.74
16.56
16.92
17.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.93
25.24
13.16
-0.18
20.01
Deferred Tax
-3.09
-3.3
-4.26
-1.2
-1.76
Reported Profit After Tax
39.81
24.88
27.49
45.87
43.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
39.81
24.88
27.49
45.87
43.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
39.81
24.88
27.49
45.87
43.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.37
2.1
2.32
3.88
3.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
650
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.83
11.83
11.83
11.83
11.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.72
15.17
13.39
15.44
17.97
PBDTM(%)
15.36
14.71
12.7
14.75
17.37
PATM(%)
8.96
5.75
6.59
11.01
9.61
No Record Found
