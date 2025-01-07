iifl-logo-icon 1
R Systems International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

474.95
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

577.5

438.71

391.76

317.21

yoy growth (%)

31.63

11.98

23.5

20.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-396.98

-297.2

-264.18

-216.91

As % of sales

68.74

67.74

67.43

68.38

Other costs

-72.87

-55.36

-70.08

-60.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.61

12.61

17.88

19.21

Operating profit

107.64

86.15

57.5

39.34

OPM

18.63

19.63

14.67

12.4

Depreciation

-14.64

-13.46

-8.59

-7.3

Interest expense

-3.82

-3.7

-0.42

-0.23

Other income

46.72

12.59

14.67

8.72

Profit before tax

135.89

81.58

63.15

40.54

Taxes

-20.14

-11.87

-11.66

-9.53

Tax rate

-14.82

-14.55

-18.46

-23.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

115.74

69.7

51.49

31.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

115.74

69.7

51.49

31.01

yoy growth (%)

66.04

35.36

66.03

35.97

NPM

20.04

15.88

13.14

9.77

