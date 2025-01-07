Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
577.5
438.71
391.76
317.21
yoy growth (%)
31.63
11.98
23.5
20.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-396.98
-297.2
-264.18
-216.91
As % of sales
68.74
67.74
67.43
68.38
Other costs
-72.87
-55.36
-70.08
-60.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.61
12.61
17.88
19.21
Operating profit
107.64
86.15
57.5
39.34
OPM
18.63
19.63
14.67
12.4
Depreciation
-14.64
-13.46
-8.59
-7.3
Interest expense
-3.82
-3.7
-0.42
-0.23
Other income
46.72
12.59
14.67
8.72
Profit before tax
135.89
81.58
63.15
40.54
Taxes
-20.14
-11.87
-11.66
-9.53
Tax rate
-14.82
-14.55
-18.46
-23.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
115.74
69.7
51.49
31.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
115.74
69.7
51.49
31.01
yoy growth (%)
66.04
35.36
66.03
35.97
NPM
20.04
15.88
13.14
9.77
