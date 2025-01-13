R Systems International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
11.83
11.83
11.83
11.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
470.93
378.38
342.13
330.93
Net Worth
482.76
390.21
353.96
342.89
Minority Interest
Debt
115.07
61.02
37.05
3.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.74
3.27
4.55
2.91
Total Liabilities
600.57
454.5
395.56
349.79
Fixed Assets
94.64
113.9
78.44
74.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
372.76
117.25
116.66
115.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.76
20.78
17.8
11.82
Networking Capital
-5.09
119.55
96.86
47.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
103.13
117.87
83.92
65.82
Debtor Days
53.04
54.76
Other Current Assets
100.02
114.61
97.26
98.75
Sundry Creditors
-11
-8.96
-7.34
-4.28
Creditor Days
4.63
3.56
Other Current Liabilities
-197.24
-103.97
-76.98
-112.39
Cash
113.5
83.04
85.81
100.1
Total Assets
600.57
454.52
395.57
349.8
