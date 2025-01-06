iifl-logo-icon 1
R Systems International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

472.8
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025

R Systems Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

135.89

81.58

63.15

40.54

Depreciation

-14.64

-13.46

-8.59

-7.3

Tax paid

-20.14

-11.87

-11.66

-9.53

Working capital

2.94

90.95

-13.38

17.17

Other operating items

Operating

104.03

147.19

29.52

40.88

Capital expenditure

15.92

38.08

17

3.47

Free cash flow

119.95

185.27

46.52

44.35

Equity raised

624.95

523.95

489.74

469.4

Investing

1.5

-18.67

14.34

2.81

Financing

33.06

5.87

4.64

2.12

Dividends paid

67.77

0

21.65

8.55

Net in cash

847.24

696.42

576.89

527.24

