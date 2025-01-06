R Systems International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
135.89
81.58
63.15
40.54
Depreciation
-14.64
-13.46
-8.59
-7.3
Tax paid
-20.14
-11.87
-11.66
-9.53
Working capital
2.94
90.95
-13.38
17.17
Other operating items
Operating
104.03
147.19
29.52
40.88
Capital expenditure
15.92
38.08
17
3.47
Free cash flow
119.95
185.27
46.52
44.35
Equity raised
624.95
523.95
489.74
469.4
Investing
1.5
-18.67
14.34
2.81
Financing
33.06
5.87
4.64
2.12
Dividends paid
67.77
0
21.65
8.55
Net in cash
847.24
696.42
576.89
527.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.