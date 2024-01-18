iifl-logo-icon 1
R Systems International Ltd Dividend

440.6
(0.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:29:58 PM

R Systems Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 20246.5650Interim 2
The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on November 08, 2024, commenced at 09:16 A.M. IST and concluded at 10:18 A.M. IST has inter-alia approved the following businesses: Payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year 2024 at the rate of INR 6.50/- per equity share of face value of INR 1/- each. The Second Interim Dividend for the year 2024 will be paid on or before Friday, December 06, 2024. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders to the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024 is Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
Dividend19 Mar 202428 Mar 202428 Mar 20246600Interim
We wish to inform you as required in terms of Regulation 30, 42, 43 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the Company/ R Systems) at its meeting held on March 19, 2024, commenced at 06:01 PM (IST) and concluded at 06:19 P.M.(IST) has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2024 at the rate of Rs. 6.00/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each. The Interim Dividend for the year 2024 will be paid on or before April 17, 2024. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders to the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024 is Thursday, March 28, 2024.

