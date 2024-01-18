We wish to inform you as required in terms of Regulation 30, 42, 43 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the Company/ R Systems) at its meeting held on March 19, 2024, commenced at 06:01 PM (IST) and concluded at 06:19 P.M.(IST) has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2024 at the rate of Rs. 6.00/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each. The Interim Dividend for the year 2024 will be paid on or before April 17, 2024. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders to the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024 is Thursday, March 28, 2024.