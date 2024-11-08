Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

R Systems International Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday November 08 2024 to inter-alia transact the following businesses: To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30 2024. To consider and approve the declaration of second interim dividend if any for the year 2024. The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on November 08, 2024, commenced at 09:16 A.M. IST and concluded at 10:18 A.M. IST has inter-alia approved the following businesses: 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. 2. Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. 3. Payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year 2024 at the rate of INR 6.50/- per equity share of face value of INR 1/- each. The Second Interim Dividend for the year 2024 will be paid on or before Friday, December 06, 2024. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders to the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024 is Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Approval of composite scheme of Amalgamation of Velotio Technologies Private Limited and Scaleworx Technologies Private Limited with R Systems International Limited

R Systems International Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the 4th meeting of 2024 of the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 to inter-alia transact the following business: To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended June 30 2024. As enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

R Systems International Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 02 2024 to inter-alia transact the following business: To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024. As enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting for approving financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

R Systems International Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the year 2024. We wish to inform you as required in terms of Regulation 30, 42, 43 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited (the Company/ R Systems) at its meeting held on March 19, 2024, commenced at 06:01 PM (IST) and concluded at 06:19 P.M.(IST) has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2024 at the rate of Rs. 6.00/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each. The Interim Dividend for the year 2024 will be paid on or before April 17, 2024. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders to the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024 is Thursday, March 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

