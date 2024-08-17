iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ranklin Solutions Ltd Share Price

2.2
(2.33%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ranklin Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.2

Prev. Close

2.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

2.2

Day's Low

2.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

29.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ranklin Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ranklin Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ranklin Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:44 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.16%

Non-Promoter- 89.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ranklin Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

24.73

15.17

8.87

Net Worth

29.77

20.21

13.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ranklin Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ranklin Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

J V V Raghava Kumar

Director

M Satish Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

J V V D Prakash

Director

Jyothsna Lakshmi

Director

A Vijaya Rama Raju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ranklin Solutions Ltd

Summary

Ranklin Solutions Ltd operates in Information Technology Enabled Services. The company is providing innovative solutions for its clients, extensively into Custom Software Development, Professional Consulting Services, Development of custom IT solutions and Tailor made application development utilizing its experienced staff, especially in e-commerce, banking, pharmaceutical & life sciences, retail, financial, Insurance and healthcare sectors related to Information Technology. They are head quartered in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. Ranklin Solutions Ltd was incorporated on August 31, 1995 with the name Ranklin Investments Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Ranklin Solutions Ltd with effect from March 20, 2001.Keeping in view the current industry trends and global economic scenario and considering the severe recession all over the world and its impact on the software industry the company decided to diversify their business activities as a part to mitigate the recession impact on the overall performance by venture into setting up of Hydro Power Projects. The company has identified some of the potential places to set-up Hydro Power Generation Units and is in the process of applying for to the authorities for their consents and approvals.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ranklin Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.