Ranklin Solutions Ltd Summary

Ranklin Solutions Ltd operates in Information Technology Enabled Services. The company is providing innovative solutions for its clients, extensively into Custom Software Development, Professional Consulting Services, Development of custom IT solutions and Tailor made application development utilizing its experienced staff, especially in e-commerce, banking, pharmaceutical & life sciences, retail, financial, Insurance and healthcare sectors related to Information Technology. They are head quartered in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. Ranklin Solutions Ltd was incorporated on August 31, 1995 with the name Ranklin Investments Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Ranklin Solutions Ltd with effect from March 20, 2001.Keeping in view the current industry trends and global economic scenario and considering the severe recession all over the world and its impact on the software industry the company decided to diversify their business activities as a part to mitigate the recession impact on the overall performance by venture into setting up of Hydro Power Projects. The company has identified some of the potential places to set-up Hydro Power Generation Units and is in the process of applying for to the authorities for their consents and approvals.