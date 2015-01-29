iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranklin Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

24.73

15.17

8.87

Net Worth

29.77

20.21

13.91

Minority Interest

Debt

9.09

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.01

0.53

0.51

Total Liabilities

39.87

20.74

14.42

Fixed Assets

11.67

6.45

3.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.4

0.4

1.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

27.76

13.87

9.5

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.39

9.9

7.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.06

8.12

4.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.03

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.44

-4.12

-2.36

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

39.87

20.74

14.42

