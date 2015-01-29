Ranklin Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.73
15.17
8.87
Net Worth
29.77
20.21
13.91
Minority Interest
Debt
9.09
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.01
0.53
0.51
Total Liabilities
39.87
20.74
14.42
Fixed Assets
11.67
6.45
3.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.4
0.4
1.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
27.76
13.87
9.5
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.39
9.9
7.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.06
8.12
4.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.44
-4.12
-2.36
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
39.87
20.74
14.42
No Record Found
