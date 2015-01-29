Ranklin Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Ranklin Solutions Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
RANKLIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, guidelines issued by the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India. Our Management accepts
responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial
statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgments used
therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements
have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial
statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of
transactions, and reasonably present our state of affairs, profits and cash
flows for the year.
Industry Structure and Developments
Changing economic and business conditions and rapid technological
innovation are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that
is driving corporations to transform their operations. Consumers of
products and services are increasingly demanding accelerated delivery times
and lower prices. Companies are focusing on their core competencies and
using outsourced technology service providers to adequately address these
needs. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to
transforming their business. There is an increasing need for highly skilled
technology professionals in the markets in which we operate. At the same
time, corporations are reluctant to expand their internal IT departments
and increase costs. These factors have increased the reliance of
corporations on their outsourced technology service providers and are
expected to continue to drive future growth for outsourced technology
services
Growth in Domestic Market:-
India is widely recognized as the premier destination for offshore
technology services. According to the NASSCOM Strategic Review 2011, IT
services exports (excluding exports relating to business process
outsourcing (BPO), hardware, engineering design and product development)
from India are estimated to grow by 22.7% in fiscal 2011, to record
revenues of US$ 33.5 billion. The same review also forecasts that BPO
exports from India are estimated to grow by 14% in fiscal 2011 to record
revenues of US$ 14.1 billion. There are several key factors contributing to
the growth of IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) in India and by Indian
companies. Some of these factors are high-quality delivery, significant
cost benefits and abundant skilled resources.
Opportunities and Threats Opportunities
* Higher economic growth in developing markets
Developing markets are growing faster than the developed nations.
Sustaining such high growth would require increase in competitiveness of
local players. IT would play an important role in increasing
competitiveness. Markets such as India, Asia Pacific, Latin America are
increasingly becoming important from the point of view of consumption of IT
services.
* Increased adoption of off-shoring
The global economy which was on a recovery mode post the recession
continued to face challenges like those stemming from the European debt
crisis, Japan calamity and other such events. Simultaneously, the continued
thrust of global organizations towards costs and improving efficiencies,
reflected in the uptick in discretionary spending, offers sufficient
opportunity for growth. The Company views this as a good opportunity to
improve and strengthen its customer base.
* Environment sustainability issues and emergence of new technologies
Increased environmental consciousness coupled with the search for more cost
effective IT solutions have brought in a greater emphasis on Green
Technologies. Additionally, there is an increasing acceptance of cloud-
based solutions that offer both flexibility and scalability. There is
likely to be increasing interest in technology areas such as Cloud and
Software as a Service (SaaS) which will offer new opportunities for
growth. The Company views these as a focus area and is taking active
interest in developing and providing services in partnership with
established product vendors.
Threats
During the last financial year, the global economy was subject to great
turmoil. The crisis in the financial sector led to a lower confidence in
financial markets leading to a global credit crunch. The past year has been
some of the fastest and sharpest falls in both the financial marketplace as
well as the industrial economy. According to International Monetary Fund
(IMF) World Economic Outlook 2011, the advanced economies declined by 6.5
percent in real Gross Domestic Product during the third quarter of the last
financial year. Although the U.S. economy was among the hardest hit, the
crisis also had its cascading effect on economies in both Western Europe
and Asia. The cascading effect on the emerging economies was partially
driven by low confidence on these economies resulting in capital flight
from these economies to developed economies and contraction of global
trade. This uncertainty in the markets led to significant volatility in
exchange rates.
Segment wise performance
The company operates in a single segment business i.e. Information
Technology Enabled Services, performance is explained elsewhere in this
Annual Report.
Internal Control systems and their adequacy
Your Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its
size and nature of the business. The controls ensure optimum use and
protection of data, resources and compliances with the policies, procedures
and statutes. The Management periodically reviews the adequacy of the
internal control systems.
Financial Performance
Financial performance of the Company is reviewed in Directors Report. The
financial statements of the company have been prepared in compliance with
the requirements of the Companies Act, 1956. There are no material
departures from the adoption of the prescribed accounting standards. The
Board of Directors of the Company accepts the responsibility for the
integrity and objectivity of the financial statements as well as for
various estimates and judgments used thereon.
Material Developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations
Our Professionals are our most important assets. We believe that the
quality and level of service that our professionals deliver are among the
highest in the global technology services industry. Your Company has a team
of qualified and dedicated personnel who have contributed to the growth and
progress of the Company. Necessary training is being imparted to the
employees and various seminars and workshops are being conducted to
continuously hone their skills. To increase the deduction of Employee and
to retain talanted man power in long term the Company as the attrition rate
is very high in software industry Introduced Employee stock option scheme
and granted 20,00,000 options.
Outlook
In view of the increasing opportunities, Management is expecting the
sustained growth in the current year both in terms of volume and
performance and ensuring the long term financial stability and
simultaneously achieving its other objectives by improving its working and
reducing un- necessary expenditures and paving the way for new
opportunities.
For and on behalf of the Board
Sd/-
(M.J.V.V.D.PRAKASH)
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 03-09-2011