Ranklin Solutions Ltd Share Price directors Report
RANKLIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
I am delighted to present on behalf of the Board of Directors the 16th
Directors Report on our business and operations of the company together
with the Audited Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account of the company for
the financial year ended 31st March, 2011.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Financial results for the year under review and as well as previous year
are as follows.
(Rs. In Lacs)
Particulars Year ended Year ended
31.03.2011 31.03.2010
Income from Operations 4775.60 4129.60
Other Income 0.00 4.61
PBIDT 1029.94 934.38
Depreciation 199.10 101.46
Profit Before Tax (PBT) 830.81 832.92
Provision for Tax 220.82 143.61
Profit After Tax (PAT) 609.99 689.31
FINANCIALS:
The turnover of the company during the year is Rs.4775 Lakhs as compared to
Rs.4129 Lakhs in the previous year. The company recorded the net profit of
Rs. 571.05 Lakhs during the year in comparison with net profit of Rs 689.31
Lakhs of Previous year. The company is continuously endeavoring to achieve
its objectives and implementing new plans to grab new opportunities in the
IT sector.
OPERATIONS:
During the year under review the Company posted a better performance due to
various on-going and existing contracts. Considering the recession and
pressure on the margins of software industry the Company as part of its
diversification plan to mitigate the impact of foregoing, has amended its
objects facilitating to venture into trading of gold and jewellery and
other ornaments by utilizing the experience of the promoters in this field
as well as to set-up small hydro power generation units.
DIVIDEND:
Based on the Companys performance, the Directors are pleased to recommend
for approval of the Members a Final Dividend of 5% i.e., Rs. 0.50 per
equity share for the financial year ending 31st March, 2011. The final
Dividend on the Equity shares, if declared as above, would involve an
outflow of Rs. 25.2 Lakhs towards dividend and Rs.4.19 Lakhs towards
dividend tax, resulting in total outflow of Rs.29.39 Lakhs.
FIXED DEPOSITS:
Your Company has not accepted any deposits falling under Section 58A of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 1975
during the year.
DIRECTORS:
During the year under review Mr. K.S.Chakravarthi and P.Venkateswara Rao
were resigned on 03.12.2010 and 10.02.2011 respectively from the Board of
Directors.
Further Mr. A. Vijaya Ramaraju was appointed as Additional Director
W.e.f.10.02.2011.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT:
In pursuance of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 the Directors
of your Company hereby confirm that:
(i) That in the preparation of Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st
March, 2011, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along
with the proper explanation relating to material departures, if any, there
from;
(ii) That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2011 and of the
profit and loss of the company for that period;
(iii) That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) That the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going
concern basis for the financial year 2010-11.
EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME:
Pursuant to the Special Resolution passed by the Members at the Extra-
ordinary General Meeting held on December 1st, 2010, Ranklin Solutions
Limited has introduced Employees Stock Option Scheme-2010 (Ranklin ESOS -
2010) to enable the employees of the Company to participate in the future
growth and financial successes of the Company. Out of 20,00,000 stock
options under Ranklin ESOS - 2010 with each option convertible into one
equity share of Rs. 10/- each, the Board of Directors of your Company,
based on the recommendations of the Remuneration Committee, granted
20,00,000 stock options to its eligible employees, on December 3rd 2010.
MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION ANALYSIS:
Managements Discussion and Analysis report is enclosed to this report as
Annexure - A
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
Report on Corporate Governance along with Company Secretaries Certificate
on Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance under Clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement is enclosed as Annexure-B to this report
AUDITORS:
M/s P.S.Nagaraju & Co, Chartered Accountants, retire at the conclusion of
the ensuing AGM and being eligible offer themselves for reappointment for
the financial year 2011-2012. Your Company has received a certificate from
the said Auditors to the effect that their reappointment if made would be
in accordance with the provisions of Sections 224(1B) of the Companies Act,
1956.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
There are no employees whose particulars are required to be furnished under
Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particulars
of employees) Rules, 1975, and as amended from time to time as remuneration
of none of the employees is in excess of Rs. 5,00,000/- per month, if
employed for the part of year or Rs.60,00,000/- per annum during the
financial year 2010-11 .
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
Pursuant to Section 292A of the Companies Act, 1956, the Board has
constituted the Audit Committee consisting three directors of the Company.
The functions as envisaged in the said section have already been delegated
to the Committee.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
a) Conservation of Energy: The operations of the Company are not energy
extensive. However, company has taken necessary steps to minimize the
Energy consumption as far as possible.
b) Technology absorption: Not Applicable
c) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo: (Rs. In lacs)
2010-11 2009-10
Foreign Exchange earnings 39.38 142.00
Foreign Exchange outgo Nil Nil
HUMAN RESOURCES
Your Company is powered by a group of talented IT & consulting
professionals. An effective retention strategy and pride of being
associated with the resurrection has helped to bring a marked improvement
in the retention of key Associates. Acquiring top talent continues to be
one of our primary objectives.
The Performance and Potential Management System was revamped to offset the
limitations of a traditional career management program. Associates now have
the distinct opportunity to choose either a specialist or managerial career
path at key inflection points in the organization. This enables the right
cross matching of opportunities with individual aspirations and helps to
provide a well rounded industry exposure to Associates.
Leadership development and capability enhancement continues to be the focus
areas for the organization. Our investments in enhancing the skill levels
and successfully deploying talent have helped enhance utilization levels
across the company. To continually strengthen our Associates skills - from
entry level programmers to lateral hires, a variety of classroom and action
learning interventions have been rolled out.
Great emphasis is being placed on building young leaders and programs such
as Global Leadership Cadre (GLC) and Shadow Board help unearth young,
aspiring talent and provide them with high-octane, growth accelerating
roles.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors also place on record their heart felt gratitude for the
support extended and confidence reposed by the customers, shareholders,
employees, Central and State Government agencies and suppliers and look
forward for the same in future.
For and on behalf of the Board
Sd/-
(M.J.V.V.D.PRAKASH)
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 03-09-2011
Annexure - A
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
Overview
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, guidelines issued by the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India. Our Management accepts
responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial
statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgments used
therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements
have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial
statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of
transactions, and reasonably present our state of affairs, profits and cash
flows for the year.
Industry Structure and Developments
Changing economic and business conditions and rapid technological
innovation are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that
is driving corporations to transform their operations. Consumers of
products and services are increasingly demanding accelerated delivery times
and lower prices. Companies are focusing on their core competencies and
using outsourced technology service providers to adequately address these
needs. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to
transforming their business. There is an increasing need for highly skilled
technology professionals in the markets in which we operate. At the same
time, corporations are reluctant to expand their internal IT departments
and increase costs. These factors have increased the reliance of
corporations on their outsourced technology service providers and are
expected to continue to drive future growth for outsourced technology
services
Growth in Domestic Market:-
India is widely recognized as the premier destination for offshore
technology services. According to the NASSCOM Strategic Review 2011, IT
services exports (excluding exports relating to business process
outsourcing (BPO), hardware, engineering design and product development)
from India are estimated to grow by 22.7% in fiscal 2011, to record
revenues of US$ 33.5 billion. The same review also forecasts that BPO
exports from India are estimated to grow by 14% in fiscal 2011 to record
revenues of US$ 14.1 billion. There are several key factors contributing to
the growth of IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) in India and by Indian
companies. Some of these factors are high-quality delivery, significant
cost benefits and abundant skilled resources.
Opportunities and Threats Opportunities
* Higher economic growth in developing markets
Developing markets are growing faster than the developed nations.
Sustaining such high growth would require increase in competitiveness of
local players. IT would play an important role in increasing
competitiveness. Markets such as India, Asia Pacific, Latin America are
increasingly becoming important from the point of view of consumption of IT
services.
* Increased adoption of off-shoring
The global economy which was on a recovery mode post the recession
continued to face challenges like those stemming from the European debt
crisis, Japan calamity and other such events. Simultaneously, the continued
thrust of global organizations towards costs and improving efficiencies,
reflected in the uptick in discretionary spending, offers sufficient
opportunity for growth. The Company views this as a good opportunity to
improve and strengthen its customer base.
* Environment sustainability issues and emergence of new technologies
Increased environmental consciousness coupled with the search for more cost
effective IT solutions have brought in a greater emphasis on Green
Technologies. Additionally, there is an increasing acceptance of cloud-
based solutions that offer both flexibility and scalability. There is
likely to be increasing interest in technology areas such as Cloud and
Software as a Service (SaaS) which will offer new opportunities for
growth. The Company views these as a focus area and is taking active
interest in developing and providing services in partnership with
established product vendors.
Threats
During the last financial year, the global economy was subject to great
turmoil. The crisis in the financial sector led to a lower confidence in
financial markets leading to a global credit crunch. The past year has been
some of the fastest and sharpest falls in both the financial marketplace as
well as the industrial economy. According to International Monetary Fund
(IMF) World Economic Outlook 2011, the advanced economies declined by 6.5
percent in real Gross Domestic Product during the third quarter of the last
financial year. Although the U.S. economy was among the hardest hit, the
crisis also had its cascading effect on economies in both Western Europe
and Asia. The cascading effect on the emerging economies was partially
driven by low confidence on these economies resulting in capital flight
from these economies to developed economies and contraction of global
trade. This uncertainty in the markets led to significant volatility in
exchange rates.
Segment wise performance
The company operates in a single segment business i.e. Information
Technology Enabled Services, performance is explained elsewhere in this
Annual Report.
Internal Control systems and their adequacy
Your Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its
size and nature of the business. The controls ensure optimum use and
protection of data, resources and compliances with the policies, procedures
and statutes. The Management periodically reviews the adequacy of the
internal control systems.
Financial Performance
Financial performance of the Company is reviewed in Directors Report. The
financial statements of the company have been prepared in compliance with
the requirements of the Companies Act, 1956. There are no material
departures from the adoption of the prescribed accounting standards. The
Board of Directors of the Company accepts the responsibility for the
integrity and objectivity of the financial statements as well as for
various estimates and judgments used thereon.
Material Developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations
Our Professionals are our most important assets. We believe that the
quality and level of service that our professionals deliver are among the
highest in the global technology services industry. Your Company has a team
of qualified and dedicated personnel who have contributed to the growth and
progress of the Company. Necessary training is being imparted to the
employees and various seminars and workshops are being conducted to
continuously hone their skills. To increase the deduction of Employee and
to retain talanted man power in long term the Company as the attrition rate
is very high in software industry Introduced Employee stock option scheme
and granted 20,00,000 options.
Outlook
In view of the increasing opportunities, Management is expecting the
sustained growth in the current year both in terms of volume and
performance and ensuring the long term financial stability and
simultaneously achieving its other objectives by improving its working and
reducing un- necessary expenditures and paving the way for new
opportunities.
For and on behalf of the Board
Sd/-
(M.J.V.V.D.PRAKASH)
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 03-09-2011