SectorIT - Software
Open₹528
Prev. Close₹534.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹14
Day's High₹534.05
Day's Low₹508
52 Week's High₹612.05
52 Week's Low₹236
Book Value₹107.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)659.03
P/E99.34
EPS5.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.82
24.7
10.15
9.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.48
84.48
78.18
62.91
Net Worth
134.3
109.18
88.33
72.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.57
57.94
62.75
51.54
yoy growth (%)
-28.25
-7.66
21.75
10.32
Raw materials
-4.75
-6.21
-4.92
-4.4
As % of sales
11.43
10.73
7.84
8.55
Employee costs
-10.02
-11.09
-9.83
-8.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.48
10.85
10.92
9.63
Depreciation
-4.89
-3.71
-4.04
-3.78
Tax paid
-1.55
-3.14
-3.13
-2.83
Working capital
3.8
15.12
8.18
4.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.25
-7.66
21.75
10.32
Op profit growth
-23.2
-3.38
4.06
17.37
EBIT growth
-37.36
-0.48
5.95
22.65
Net profit growth
-49.02
-1.11
14.71
38.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
78.78
65.4
57.46
41.57
57.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.78
65.4
57.46
41.57
57.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.29
1.43
1.86
1.02
0.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Gupta
Whole-time Director
Priti Gupta
Independent Director
Sridhar Pillalamarri
Independent Director
Rahul Gupta
Independent Director
Sundarajan Srinivasan
Additional Director
PRATIK PATEL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalaka Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Softtech Engineers Ltd
Summary
SoftTech Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SoftTech Engineers Private Limited on June 17, 1996 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SoftTech Engineers Limited on March 1, 2018.SoftTech is a software product innovation company which caters to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) verticals. Innovation is the key to any business and its products are innovative across the entire value chain in the construction industry. The Company is partnering the government in its mission - Ease of Doing Business by associating itself as a Smart City Solution Provider meeting the requirements of the automation in Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) verticals using its expertise in IT. The Company has been specialising in developing product for e-governance and construction ERP products for smart city projects, municipal corporations, urban local bodies, development authorities and work organizations. The Company also offers 2D and 3D CAD based intelligent and machine learning driven technology which eliminates entire human intervention along with providing Cloud Technology enabled products offered as SaaS.The Company was founded by the Promoter, Mr. Vijay Gupta, who started by launching its first product - STRUDS in the year 1996, which was used for Structural Analysis and Designing. In the year 2000, the company launched another product, ESRG
The Softtech Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹514.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Softtech Engineers Ltd is ₹659.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Softtech Engineers Ltd is 99.34 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Softtech Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Softtech Engineers Ltd is ₹236 and ₹612.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Softtech Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.43%, 3 Years at 65.88%, 1 Year at 119.55%, 6 Month at 43.23%, 3 Month at 47.04% and 1 Month at 34.27%.
