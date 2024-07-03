Summary

SoftTech Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SoftTech Engineers Private Limited on June 17, 1996 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SoftTech Engineers Limited on March 1, 2018.SoftTech is a software product innovation company which caters to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) verticals. Innovation is the key to any business and its products are innovative across the entire value chain in the construction industry. The Company is partnering the government in its mission - Ease of Doing Business by associating itself as a Smart City Solution Provider meeting the requirements of the automation in Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) verticals using its expertise in IT. The Company has been specialising in developing product for e-governance and construction ERP products for smart city projects, municipal corporations, urban local bodies, development authorities and work organizations. The Company also offers 2D and 3D CAD based intelligent and machine learning driven technology which eliminates entire human intervention along with providing Cloud Technology enabled products offered as SaaS.The Company was founded by the Promoter, Mr. Vijay Gupta, who started by launching its first product - STRUDS in the year 1996, which was used for Structural Analysis and Designing. In the year 2000, the company launched another product, ESRG

