Softtech Engineers Ltd Share Price

514.1
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open528
  • Day's High534.05
  • 52 Wk High612.05
  • Prev. Close534.05
  • Day's Low508
  • 52 Wk Low 236
  • Turnover (lac)14
  • P/E99.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value107.01
  • EPS5.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)659.03
  • Div. Yield0
Softtech Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Softtech Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Softtech Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Softtech Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 81.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Softtech Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.82

24.7

10.15

9.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.48

84.48

78.18

62.91

Net Worth

134.3

109.18

88.33

72.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.57

57.94

62.75

51.54

yoy growth (%)

-28.25

-7.66

21.75

10.32

Raw materials

-4.75

-6.21

-4.92

-4.4

As % of sales

11.43

10.73

7.84

8.55

Employee costs

-10.02

-11.09

-9.83

-8.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.48

10.85

10.92

9.63

Depreciation

-4.89

-3.71

-4.04

-3.78

Tax paid

-1.55

-3.14

-3.13

-2.83

Working capital

3.8

15.12

8.18

4.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.25

-7.66

21.75

10.32

Op profit growth

-23.2

-3.38

4.06

17.37

EBIT growth

-37.36

-0.48

5.95

22.65

Net profit growth

-49.02

-1.11

14.71

38.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

78.78

65.4

57.46

41.57

57.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.78

65.4

57.46

41.57

57.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.29

1.43

1.86

1.02

0.97

View Annually Results

Softtech Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Softtech Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Gupta

Whole-time Director

Priti Gupta

Independent Director

Sridhar Pillalamarri

Independent Director

Rahul Gupta

Independent Director

Sundarajan Srinivasan

Additional Director

PRATIK PATEL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalaka Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Softtech Engineers Ltd

Summary

SoftTech Engineers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name SoftTech Engineers Private Limited on June 17, 1996 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to SoftTech Engineers Limited on March 1, 2018.SoftTech is a software product innovation company which caters to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) verticals. Innovation is the key to any business and its products are innovative across the entire value chain in the construction industry. The Company is partnering the government in its mission - Ease of Doing Business by associating itself as a Smart City Solution Provider meeting the requirements of the automation in Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) verticals using its expertise in IT. The Company has been specialising in developing product for e-governance and construction ERP products for smart city projects, municipal corporations, urban local bodies, development authorities and work organizations. The Company also offers 2D and 3D CAD based intelligent and machine learning driven technology which eliminates entire human intervention along with providing Cloud Technology enabled products offered as SaaS.The Company was founded by the Promoter, Mr. Vijay Gupta, who started by launching its first product - STRUDS in the year 1996, which was used for Structural Analysis and Designing. In the year 2000, the company launched another product, ESRG
Company FAQs

What is the Softtech Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Softtech Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹514.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Softtech Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Softtech Engineers Ltd is ₹659.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Softtech Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Softtech Engineers Ltd is 99.34 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Softtech Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Softtech Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Softtech Engineers Ltd is ₹236 and ₹612.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Softtech Engineers Ltd?

Softtech Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.43%, 3 Years at 65.88%, 1 Year at 119.55%, 6 Month at 43.23%, 3 Month at 47.04% and 1 Month at 34.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Softtech Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Softtech Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.89 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 81.04 %

