|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.57
57.94
62.75
51.54
yoy growth (%)
-28.25
-7.66
21.75
10.32
Raw materials
-4.75
-6.21
-4.92
-4.4
As % of sales
11.43
10.73
7.84
8.55
Employee costs
-10.02
-11.09
-9.83
-8.36
As % of sales
24.11
19.13
15.66
16.23
Other costs
-15.03
-25.32
-32.15
-23.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.17
43.7
51.23
45.66
Operating profit
11.75
15.31
15.84
15.22
OPM
28.28
26.42
25.25
29.54
Depreciation
-4.89
-3.71
-4.04
-3.78
Interest expense
-2.37
-1.69
-1.68
-2.26
Other income
0.99
0.95
0.8
0.45
Profit before tax
5.48
10.85
10.92
9.63
Taxes
-1.55
-3.14
-3.13
-2.83
Tax rate
-28.35
-29
-28.66
-29.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.92
7.7
7.79
6.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.92
7.7
7.79
6.79
yoy growth (%)
-49.02
-1.11
14.71
38.15
NPM
9.44
13.29
12.41
13.18
