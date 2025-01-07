iifl-logo-icon 1
Softtech Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.57

57.94

62.75

51.54

yoy growth (%)

-28.25

-7.66

21.75

10.32

Raw materials

-4.75

-6.21

-4.92

-4.4

As % of sales

11.43

10.73

7.84

8.55

Employee costs

-10.02

-11.09

-9.83

-8.36

As % of sales

24.11

19.13

15.66

16.23

Other costs

-15.03

-25.32

-32.15

-23.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.17

43.7

51.23

45.66

Operating profit

11.75

15.31

15.84

15.22

OPM

28.28

26.42

25.25

29.54

Depreciation

-4.89

-3.71

-4.04

-3.78

Interest expense

-2.37

-1.69

-1.68

-2.26

Other income

0.99

0.95

0.8

0.45

Profit before tax

5.48

10.85

10.92

9.63

Taxes

-1.55

-3.14

-3.13

-2.83

Tax rate

-28.35

-29

-28.66

-29.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.92

7.7

7.79

6.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.92

7.7

7.79

6.79

yoy growth (%)

-49.02

-1.11

14.71

38.15

NPM

9.44

13.29

12.41

13.18

