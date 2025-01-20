iifl-logo-icon 1
Softtech Engineers Ltd Key Ratios

475
(2.23%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.25

Op profit growth

-25.09

EBIT growth

-41.3

Net profit growth

-58.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.37

24.3

EBIT margin

16

19.55

Net profit margin

6.55

11.2

RoCE

6.61

RoNW

0.99

RoA

0.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.73

6.89

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.29

2.94

Book value per share

73.69

70.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.93

5.55

P/CEPS

-45.15

13

P/B

1.4

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

11.62

4.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

8.77

Tax payout

-36.35

-32.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

304.47

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-90

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.79

-6.69

Net debt / equity

0.51

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

3.43

1.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-11.43

-10.73

Employee costs

-26.1

-19.26

Other costs

-37.08

-45.69

