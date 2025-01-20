Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.25
Op profit growth
-25.09
EBIT growth
-41.3
Net profit growth
-58.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.37
24.3
EBIT margin
16
19.55
Net profit margin
6.55
11.2
RoCE
6.61
RoNW
0.99
RoA
0.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.73
6.89
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.29
2.94
Book value per share
73.69
70.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.93
5.55
P/CEPS
-45.15
13
P/B
1.4
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
11.62
4.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
8.77
Tax payout
-36.35
-32.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
304.47
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-90
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.79
-6.69
Net debt / equity
0.51
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
3.43
1.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-11.43
-10.73
Employee costs
-26.1
-19.26
Other costs
-37.08
-45.69
