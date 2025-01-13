iifl-logo-icon 1
Softtech Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

450
(-2.96%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.82

24.7

10.15

9.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.48

84.48

78.18

62.91

Net Worth

134.3

109.18

88.33

72.38

Minority Interest

Debt

38.49

48.03

35.03

36.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.32

0.11

0

Total Liabilities

172.79

157.53

123.47

108.97

Fixed Assets

66.74

47.71

35.77

27.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.75

17.16

9

8.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.95

1.28

1.09

1.06

Networking Capital

79.07

90.76

77

71.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

46.36

26.08

29.08

33.37

Debtor Days

292.97

Other Current Assets

63.75

76.4

61.52

52.75

Sundry Creditors

-20.93

-6.12

-9.46

-9.26

Creditor Days

81.29

Other Current Liabilities

-10.11

-5.6

-4.14

-4.94

Cash

0.29

0.62

0.63

0.11

Total Assets

172.8

157.53

123.49

108.96

