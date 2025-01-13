Softtech Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.82
24.7
10.15
9.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.48
84.48
78.18
62.91
Net Worth
134.3
109.18
88.33
72.38
Minority Interest
Debt
38.49
48.03
35.03
36.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.32
0.11
0
Total Liabilities
172.79
157.53
123.47
108.97
Fixed Assets
66.74
47.71
35.77
27.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.75
17.16
9
8.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.95
1.28
1.09
1.06
Networking Capital
79.07
90.76
77
71.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
46.36
26.08
29.08
33.37
Debtor Days
292.97
Other Current Assets
63.75
76.4
61.52
52.75
Sundry Creditors
-20.93
-6.12
-9.46
-9.26
Creditor Days
81.29
Other Current Liabilities
-10.11
-5.6
-4.14
-4.94
Cash
0.29
0.62
0.63
0.11
Total Assets
172.8
157.53
123.49
108.96
