Softtech Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.48
10.85
10.92
9.63
Depreciation
-4.89
-3.71
-4.04
-3.78
Tax paid
-1.55
-3.14
-3.13
-2.83
Working capital
3.8
15.12
8.18
4.15
Other operating items
Operating
2.83
19.1
11.93
7.16
Capital expenditure
-8.04
5.83
2.4
3.28
Free cash flow
-5.2
24.93
14.33
10.44
Equity raised
117.96
103.42
76.65
54.85
Investing
-2.15
-1.21
11.44
0
Financing
35.08
15.86
8.39
4.13
Dividends paid
0
0.47
0
0.35
Net in cash
145.68
143.48
110.81
69.78
