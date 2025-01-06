iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Softtech Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

514.1
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Softtech Engineers Ltd

Softtech Enginee FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.48

10.85

10.92

9.63

Depreciation

-4.89

-3.71

-4.04

-3.78

Tax paid

-1.55

-3.14

-3.13

-2.83

Working capital

3.8

15.12

8.18

4.15

Other operating items

Operating

2.83

19.1

11.93

7.16

Capital expenditure

-8.04

5.83

2.4

3.28

Free cash flow

-5.2

24.93

14.33

10.44

Equity raised

117.96

103.42

76.65

54.85

Investing

-2.15

-1.21

11.44

0

Financing

35.08

15.86

8.39

4.13

Dividends paid

0

0.47

0

0.35

Net in cash

145.68

143.48

110.81

69.78

Softtech Enginee : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Softtech Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.