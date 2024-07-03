iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Softtech Engineers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

495.1
(-2.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

56.41

47.07

40.88

27.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.41

47.07

40.88

27.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.65

1.02

1.5

0.25

Total Income

58.06

48.09

42.38

28.19

Total Expenditure

40.92

32.77

30.13

19.75

PBIDT

17.15

15.32

12.25

8.44

Interest

3.46

2.74

2.09

1.64

PBDT

13.69

12.58

10.16

6.8

Depreciation

9.93

7.65

5.5

3.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.79

1.84

1.23

0.97

Deferred Tax

-1.13

-0.39

0

0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

2.1

3.48

3.43

1.93

Minority Interest After NP

-0.21

-0.2

-0.04

-0.17

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.31

3.69

3.47

2.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.31

3.69

3.47

2.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.14

3.55

3.42

2.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.16

10.15

10.15

9.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.4

32.54

29.96

30.2

PBDTM(%)

24.26

26.72

24.85

24.33

PATM(%)

3.72

7.39

8.39

6.9

Softtech Enginee: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Softtech Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.