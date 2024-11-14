iifl-logo-icon 1
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Softtech Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to be held on Thursday November 14 2024. Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Softtech Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shantiswarup Gupta as the Managing Director, Re-appointment of Ms. Priti Gupta as the Whole Time Director and Re-appointment of Mr. Pratik Patel as the Whole Time Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Softtech Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday 24 May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Softtech Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider such other business if any with the permission of chair and majority of Directors present in meeting. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct the trading window for dealing / trading in securities of the Company is already been closed from January 01 2024 and shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results i.e. February 12 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024 which commenced at 1:45 pm and concluded at 03:15 pm have considered and approved the following: 1. Financial Results: The Board of Directors considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with limited review report thereon from Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. 2. Appointment of an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director: Intimation under Regulation 30, (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015(SEBI LODR)-Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Submission of Statement of Deviation and Variation for the quarter ended as on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

