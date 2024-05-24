To the Members of SoftTech Engineers Limited
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of SoftTech Engineers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under
section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
|
Key Audit Matters
|
Principle Audit Procedures
|
A.Revenue recognition - fixed price contracts:
|
Refer note 2(ix) to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements for accounting policy and Note 22 for the revenue recorded during the year.
|Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies.
|
Revenue for fixed-price contracts is recognised over the period of time either using percentage-of- completion method or over straight-line basis depending upon the contractual terms. The company uses output method to measure the progress towards the complete satisfaction of a performance obligation. This method involves outputs such as the number of units/plan approved by the customer, the number of transactions processed, phase of software completed etc.
|Evaluated the design and implementation of key controls over the recognition of contract revenue and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. For a sample of contracts
|
Revenue recognition is a key audit matter due to the presence of multiple contract types with varying terms, which require significant judgment in determining whether to recognize revenue on a straight-line basis or a percentage-of-completion basis, identifying milestones (outputs) to measure progress, and ensuring the accuracy of revenue recognized based on different types of outputs
|
i.Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the identification of distinct performance obligations and milestones to determine percentage of completion
|
ii.We tested the accuracy of milestone measurement and the corresponding revenue recognition calculations
|
iii.Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements with respect to fixed price contract revenue in accordance with the requirements of applicable accounting standards.
|
B.Development costs towards intangible assets under Development
|
Refer Note 2(viii) to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements for accounting policy and Note 3(b) of the Standalone Balance Sheet for related disclosure.
|Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls in relation to intangible assets under development.
|
The Companys software development team is engaged in creating new software and enhancing existing ones. Eligible development costs are capitalized in line with Ind AS 38, Intangible Assets. Key judgments for capitalizing these costs include assessing technical and economic feasibility, the companys ability to identify and control the intangible asset and ensuring future economic benefits. Additionally, reliable measurement of development expenditures is crucial. Our audit focused on these areas due to the significant value of the development costs, the need to assess eligible costs for capitalization, and the judgment involved. This has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year.
|Evaluated the accounting policy for appropriateness in accordance with Ind AS 38, Intangible Assets.
|Discussed with management and development teams to review work progress and judgments on product, focusing on different stages, economic feasibility, and criteria for recognizing intangible assets.
|Tested on a sample basis the underlying costs by inspection of supporting documents such as payroll records, vendor contracts and invoices.
|Evaluated Managements assessment of amortization period and method for capitalized intangible assets upon successful development.
|Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of applicable accounting standards.
Other Information
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors Report along with its Annexures and the Corporate Governance Report included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon, which is expected to be made
available to us after this auditors report date. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our
knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to
liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
We also:
adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to
bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
For P G BHAGWAT LLP
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682
Abhijeet Bhagwat
Partner
Membership Number: 136835 UDIN: 24136835BKBGVM8110
Place: Pune
Date: May 24, 2024
to the Independent Auditors Report
Annexure A
Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:
(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.
The Management of the Company has provided us with the quarterly returns or statements, which they have represented to us have been filed by the Company with their banks or financial institutions based on the sanction terms. Based on our procedures and in our opinion the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement/reconciled with the unaudited books of account of the Company except as mentioned in note 16 (b) to the Standalone Financial Statements.
(b) According to information and explanation provided to us and in our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie; not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues referred in sub clause (a) above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below:
|
Name of Statue
|
Nature of Dues
|
Amount (Rs) in Lakhs
|
Period to which amount relates
|Due Date
|Date of Payment
|
The Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952
|Employee and Employer share
|
1.31
|
May 2023 to
September 2023
|
15 of next month
|
Not Paid
Non-payment of Provident Fund contribution is due to pendency of linkage between employee Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhar Number from some of the employees which is prerequisite for depositing Provident Fund contribution.
|
Name of Statue
|
Nature of Dues
|
Amount (Rs) in Lakhs
|
Paid under protest
|Period to which the amount
relates
|
Forum where the dispute is pending
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|
Disallowance of expenses
|
274.75
|
Nil
|
AY 2018-19
|
Assessing Officer
|The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
|
Interest
|
9.89
|
Nil
|
FY 2017-18
|
Dy.
Commissioner
|The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
|
Interest
|
19.75
|
Nil
|
FY 2019-20
|
Dy.
Commissioner
|The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
|
Differences in IT claimed, liability paid with GSTR 1,
3B and2A
|
78.79
|
Nil
|
FY 2018-19
|
Dy.
Commissioner
(ix)(a) Based on our audit procedures; in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or interest thereon to any lender.
(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) According to the information and explanations provided, the Company made a preferential allotment or private placement of compulsorily convertible debentures and share warrants amounting to Rs.
828.90 lakhs and Rs. 625 lakhs, respectively, in the previous year. In the current year, these
debentures were converted into equity shares. The Company also received Rs. 1,875 lakhs against share warrants, which were converted into equity shares in current year. In our opinion, the requirements of sections 42 and 62 of the Act have been complied with, and the funds raised have been used for their intended purposes though idle or surplus funds of Rs. 910.07, not needed immediately, were invested in mutual funds during the year. Refer to Note 36 of the Standalone Financial Statements.
(xi)(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanation provided to us by the Management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
(b) We have taken into consideration the reports made available to us by the Management of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.
(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing project under Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xx) (b) is not applicable.
For P G BHAGWAT LLP
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682
Abhijeet Bhagwat
Partner
Membership Number: 136835 UDIN: 24136835BKBGVM8110
Place: Pune
Date: May 24, 2024
Annexure B
to the Independent Auditors Report
Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:
Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to
Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of SoftTech Engineers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements
A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For P G BHAGWAT LLP
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682
Abhijeet Bhagwat
Partner
Membership Number: 136835 UDIN: 24136835BKBGVM8110
Place: Pune
Date: May 24, 2024
