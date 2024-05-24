To the Members of SoftTech Engineers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of SoftTech Engineers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Principle Audit Procedures A. Revenue recognition - fixed price contracts: Refer note 2(ix) to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements for accounting policy and Note 22 for the revenue recorded during the year. Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies. Revenue for fixed-price contracts is recognised over the period of time either using percentage-of- completion method or over straight-line basis depending upon the contractual terms. The company uses output method to measure the progress towards the complete satisfaction of a performance obligation. This method involves outputs such as the number of units/plan approved by the customer, the number of transactions processed, phase of software completed etc. Evaluated the design and implementation of key controls over the recognition of contract revenue and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. For a sample of contracts Revenue recognition is a key audit matter due to the presence of multiple contract types with varying terms, which require significant judgment in determining whether to recognize revenue on a straight-line basis or a percentage-of-completion basis, identifying milestones (outputs) to measure progress, and ensuring the accuracy of revenue recognized based on different types of outputs i. Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the identification of distinct performance obligations and milestones to determine percentage of completion ii. We tested the accuracy of milestone measurement and the corresponding revenue recognition calculations iii. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements with respect to fixed price contract revenue in accordance with the requirements of applicable accounting standards.

B. Development costs towards intangible assets under Development Refer Note 2(viii) to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements for accounting policy and Note 3(b) of the Standalone Balance Sheet for related disclosure. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls in relation to intangible assets under development. The Companys software development team is engaged in creating new software and enhancing existing ones. Eligible development costs are capitalized in line with Ind AS 38, Intangible Assets. Key judgments for capitalizing these costs include assessing technical and economic feasibility, the companys ability to identify and control the intangible asset and ensuring future economic benefits. Additionally, reliable measurement of development expenditures is crucial. Our audit focused on these areas due to the significant value of the development costs, the need to assess eligible costs for capitalization, and the judgment involved. This has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year. Evaluated the accounting policy for appropriateness in accordance with Ind AS 38, Intangible Assets. Discussed with management and development teams to review work progress and judgments on product, focusing on different stages, economic feasibility, and criteria for recognizing intangible assets. Tested on a sample basis the underlying costs by inspection of supporting documents such as payroll records, vendor contracts and invoices. Evaluated Managements assessment of amortization period and method for capitalized intangible assets upon successful development. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of applicable accounting standards.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors Report along with its Annexures and the Corporate Governance Report included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon, which is expected to be made available to us after this auditors report date. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has

adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A; a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. With reference to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, refer to our comment in Paragraph 2 (b) above and refer to our comment in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below, on reporting under rule 11 (g). With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. As required by section 197 (16) of the Act; in our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under this section. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 30; The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. There is no amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, except as disclosed in Note 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),withthe understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

The Management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer Note 40 (c) to the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures

performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used an accounting software, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility however it was activated on the 5th of April 2023 and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of our audit, so far it relates to audit trail in respect of transactions, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682

Abhijeet Bhagwat

Partner Membership Number: 136835 UDIN: 24136835BKBGVM8110 Place: Pune Date: May 24, 2024

to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, the property, plant and equipment of the Company are being physically verified by the Management, every year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. The Company does not have any immovable properties. The Company has chosen cost model for its property, plant and equipment (including Right to Use Assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of property, plant and equipment (including Right to Use Assets) or intangible assets does not arise. According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (a) The Company is in the business of software development, sale of software products and software as a service and therefore does not have any physical inventory. Accordingly, reporting on clause (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The Management of the Company has provided us with the quarterly returns or statements, which they have represented to us have been filed by the Company with their banks or financial institutions based on the sanction terms. Based on our procedures and in our opinion the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement/reconciled with the unaudited books of account of the Company except as mentioned in note 16 (b) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year and there are no opening balances. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (iii) (a) (A), (B), (c),(d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has made investments in mutual funds and subsidiary companies and other entity during the current year.

(b) According to information and explanation provided to us and in our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie; not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made. The Company has not granted any loans, provided any guarantees, and securities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable. According to information and explanation provided to us, being a software Company, maintenance of cost records under sub-section (l) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases in case of payment of Goods and Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues referred in sub clause (a) above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) in Lakhs Period to which amount relates Due Date Date of Payment The Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Employee and Employer share 1.31 May 2023 to September 2023 15 of next month Not Paid

Non-payment of Provident Fund contribution is due to pendency of linkage between employee Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhar Number from some of the employees which is prerequisite for depositing Provident Fund contribution.

According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in clause (vii) (a) which have not been deposited because of any dispute except as mentioned below:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) in Lakhs Paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenses 274.75 Nil AY 2018-19 Assessing Officer The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Interest 9.89 Nil FY 2017-18 Dy. Commissioner The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Interest 19.75 Nil FY 2019-20 Dy. Commissioner The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Differences in IT claimed, liability paid with GSTR 1, 3B and2A 78.79 Nil FY 2018-19 Dy. Commissioner

According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)(a) Based on our audit procedures; in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us, our audit procedures and as represented to us by the Management, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, prima facie; term loans availed by the Company in the current year were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. According to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds (borrowings) from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided, the Company made a preferential allotment or private placement of compulsorily convertible debentures and share warrants amounting to Rs. 828.90 lakhs and Rs. 625 lakhs, respectively, in the previous year. In the current year, these debentures were converted into equity shares. The Company also received Rs. 1,875 lakhs against share warrants, which were converted into equity shares in current year. In our opinion, the requirements of sections 42 and 62 of the Act have been complied with, and the funds raised have been used for their intended purposes though idle or surplus funds of Rs. 910.07, not needed immediately, were invested in mutual funds during the year. Refer to Note 36 of the Standalone Financial Statements. (xi)(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanation provided to us by the Management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

According to information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report. According to information and explanation provided to us and based on our audit procedures, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xii) (a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by Ind AS 24 ‘Related Party Disclosures. Refer note 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have taken into consideration the reports made available to us by the Management of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable. (a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3(xvi) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount remaining unspent towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR ) in respect of other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xx) (a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing project under Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xx) (b) is not applicable.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682

Abhijeet Bhagwat

Partner Membership Number: 136835 UDIN: 24136835BKBGVM8110 Place: Pune Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of SoftTech Engineers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682

Abhijeet Bhagwat