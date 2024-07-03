Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹116.5
Prev. Close₹116.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹161.43
Day's High₹117.1
Day's Low₹110.11
52 Week's High₹176.5
52 Week's Low₹102.3
Book Value₹28.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,235.58
P/E15.46
EPS7.53
Divi. Yield16.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.4
111.4
111.4
111.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
202.93
170.42
155.93
133.94
Net Worth
314.33
281.82
267.33
245.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.85
40.97
42.7
55.93
yoy growth (%)
7.02
-4.05
-23.65
-43.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.37
-21.64
-20.9
-33.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.81
22.2
26.33
12.96
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.87
-0.77
-1.02
Tax paid
-0.62
-3.99
-3.64
-7.35
Working capital
29.73
0.09
177.1
-7.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.02
-4.05
-23.65
-43.51
Op profit growth
76.27
-23.59
225.7
-125.28
EBIT growth
2.31
-15.09
103.38
-314.52
Net profit growth
21.85
-19.74
304.45
-183.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
174.42
174.42
174.27
195.74
182.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
174.42
174.42
174.27
195.74
182.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.83
10.7
8.57
15.93
12.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Henry D Souza
Independent Director
Rama Nonavinakeri Srinivasaiyengar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shrenik Kumar Champalal
Managing Director & CEO
Nachiket Vibhakar Sukhtankar
Independent Director
Pankaj Vaish
Non Executive Director
Kartik Ganapathy
Summary
Xchanging Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated under the name of Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited on 01 February 2002 with operations in India, and an international presence established through subsidiaries in USA and Singapore. In July 2004, the Company name was changed from Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited to Cambridge Solutions Limited in June, 2006 and again from Cambridge Solutions Limited to Xchanging Solutions Limited in April,2012. DXC Technology Company was formed from the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Enterprises Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises on April 3, 2017 in USA, listed on Net York Stock Exchange, through its indirect subsidiaries Xchanging (Mauritius) Limited, Xchanging Technologies Services India Private Limited and DXC Technologies India Private Limited owns 75% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. DXC Technology Company and its subsidiaries including Xchanging Solutions Limited, are hereafter referred to as a DXC Technology Company. DXC Technology is a Fortune 500 global IT services leader. The Company is a business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology (IT) services provider with operations in India and an international presence established through offices in several countries, including the United States and Australia. They operate under two segments: ITO and BPO. Their subsidiaries include Scandent Group Inc, Cambridge Solutions Pty Ltd, Cambridge Solution Pte Ltd, Cambridge So
Read More
The Xchanging Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is ₹1235.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is 15.46 and 4.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Xchanging Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is ₹102.3 and ₹176.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Xchanging Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.36%, 3 Years at 2.32%, 1 Year at 5.70%, 6 Month at -7.04%, 3 Month at -0.58% and 1 Month at 3.76%.
