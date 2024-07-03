iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Xchanging Solutions Ltd Share Price

110.91
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.5
  • Day's High117.1
  • 52 Wk High176.5
  • Prev. Close116.43
  • Day's Low110.11
  • 52 Wk Low 102.3
  • Turnover (lac)161.43
  • P/E15.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.96
  • EPS7.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,235.58
  • Div. Yield16.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Xchanging Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

116.5

Prev. Close

116.43

Turnover(Lac.)

161.43

Day's High

117.1

Day's Low

110.11

52 Week's High

176.5

52 Week's Low

102.3

Book Value

28.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,235.58

P/E

15.46

EPS

7.53

Divi. Yield

16.32

Xchanging Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Xchanging Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Xchanging Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.06%

Foreign: 52.06%

Indian: 22.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 24.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Xchanging Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.4

111.4

111.4

111.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

202.93

170.42

155.93

133.94

Net Worth

314.33

281.82

267.33

245.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43.85

40.97

42.7

55.93

yoy growth (%)

7.02

-4.05

-23.65

-43.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.37

-21.64

-20.9

-33.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.81

22.2

26.33

12.96

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.87

-0.77

-1.02

Tax paid

-0.62

-3.99

-3.64

-7.35

Working capital

29.73

0.09

177.1

-7.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.02

-4.05

-23.65

-43.51

Op profit growth

76.27

-23.59

225.7

-125.28

EBIT growth

2.31

-15.09

103.38

-314.52

Net profit growth

21.85

-19.74

304.45

-183.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

174.42

174.42

174.27

195.74

182.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

174.42

174.42

174.27

195.74

182.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.83

10.7

8.57

15.93

12.68

View Annually Results

Xchanging Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Xchanging Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Henry D Souza

Independent Director

Rama Nonavinakeri Srinivasaiyengar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shrenik Kumar Champalal

Managing Director & CEO

Nachiket Vibhakar Sukhtankar

Independent Director

Pankaj Vaish

Non Executive Director

Kartik Ganapathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Xchanging Solutions Ltd

Summary

Xchanging Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated under the name of Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited on 01 February 2002 with operations in India, and an international presence established through subsidiaries in USA and Singapore. In July 2004, the Company name was changed from Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited to Cambridge Solutions Limited in June, 2006 and again from Cambridge Solutions Limited to Xchanging Solutions Limited in April,2012. DXC Technology Company was formed from the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Enterprises Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises on April 3, 2017 in USA, listed on Net York Stock Exchange, through its indirect subsidiaries Xchanging (Mauritius) Limited, Xchanging Technologies Services India Private Limited and DXC Technologies India Private Limited owns 75% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. DXC Technology Company and its subsidiaries including Xchanging Solutions Limited, are hereafter referred to as a DXC Technology Company. DXC Technology is a Fortune 500 global IT services leader. The Company is a business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology (IT) services provider with operations in India and an international presence established through offices in several countries, including the United States and Australia. They operate under two segments: ITO and BPO. Their subsidiaries include Scandent Group Inc, Cambridge Solutions Pty Ltd, Cambridge Solution Pte Ltd, Cambridge So
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Xchanging Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Xchanging Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Xchanging Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is ₹1235.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is 15.46 and 4.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Xchanging Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Xchanging Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is ₹102.3 and ₹176.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Xchanging Solutions Ltd?

Xchanging Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.36%, 3 Years at 2.32%, 1 Year at 5.70%, 6 Month at -7.04%, 3 Month at -0.58% and 1 Month at 3.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Xchanging Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Xchanging Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 24.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Xchanging Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.