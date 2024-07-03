Summary

Xchanging Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated under the name of Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited on 01 February 2002 with operations in India, and an international presence established through subsidiaries in USA and Singapore. In July 2004, the Company name was changed from Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited to Cambridge Solutions Limited in June, 2006 and again from Cambridge Solutions Limited to Xchanging Solutions Limited in April,2012. DXC Technology Company was formed from the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Enterprises Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises on April 3, 2017 in USA, listed on Net York Stock Exchange, through its indirect subsidiaries Xchanging (Mauritius) Limited, Xchanging Technologies Services India Private Limited and DXC Technologies India Private Limited owns 75% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. DXC Technology Company and its subsidiaries including Xchanging Solutions Limited, are hereafter referred to as a DXC Technology Company. DXC Technology is a Fortune 500 global IT services leader. The Company is a business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology (IT) services provider with operations in India and an international presence established through offices in several countries, including the United States and Australia. They operate under two segments: ITO and BPO. Their subsidiaries include Scandent Group Inc, Cambridge Solutions Pty Ltd, Cambridge Solution Pte Ltd, Cambridge So

