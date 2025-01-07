Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.85
40.97
42.7
55.93
yoy growth (%)
7.02
-4.05
-23.65
-43.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.37
-21.64
-20.9
-33.4
As % of sales
46.45
52.81
48.94
59.71
Other costs
-7.95
-10.52
-10.27
-18.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.12
25.67
24.05
33.95
Operating profit
15.53
8.81
11.53
3.54
OPM
35.41
21.5
27
6.32
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.87
-0.77
-1.02
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.25
-0.11
-0.04
Other income
8.33
14.51
15.68
10.48
Profit before tax
22.81
22.2
26.33
12.96
Taxes
-0.62
-3.99
-3.64
-7.35
Tax rate
-2.71
-17.97
-13.82
-56.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.19
18.21
22.69
5.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.19
18.21
22.69
5.61
yoy growth (%)
21.85
-19.74
304.45
-183.98
NPM
50.6
44.44
53.13
10.03
