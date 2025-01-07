iifl-logo-icon 1
Xchanging Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

114.81
(3.88%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43.85

40.97

42.7

55.93

yoy growth (%)

7.02

-4.05

-23.65

-43.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.37

-21.64

-20.9

-33.4

As % of sales

46.45

52.81

48.94

59.71

Other costs

-7.95

-10.52

-10.27

-18.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.12

25.67

24.05

33.95

Operating profit

15.53

8.81

11.53

3.54

OPM

35.41

21.5

27

6.32

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.87

-0.77

-1.02

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.25

-0.11

-0.04

Other income

8.33

14.51

15.68

10.48

Profit before tax

22.81

22.2

26.33

12.96

Taxes

-0.62

-3.99

-3.64

-7.35

Tax rate

-2.71

-17.97

-13.82

-56.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.19

18.21

22.69

5.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.19

18.21

22.69

5.61

yoy growth (%)

21.85

-19.74

304.45

-183.98

NPM

50.6

44.44

53.13

10.03

