Xchanging Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.52
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Xchanging Sol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.81

22.2

26.33

12.96

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.87

-0.77

-1.02

Tax paid

-0.62

-3.99

-3.64

-7.35

Working capital

29.73

0.09

177.1

-7.37

Other operating items

Operating

51.03

17.44

199.02

-2.77

Capital expenditure

0.38

-0.29

-5.34

-9.49

Free cash flow

51.42

17.14

193.68

-12.27

Equity raised

267.68

231.44

169.29

141.03

Investing

0

0

-121.51

20.52

Financing

4.37

4.49

1.73

-0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

323.47

253.07

243.19

148.58

