Xchanging Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.81
22.2
26.33
12.96
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.87
-0.77
-1.02
Tax paid
-0.62
-3.99
-3.64
-7.35
Working capital
29.73
0.09
177.1
-7.37
Other operating items
Operating
51.03
17.44
199.02
-2.77
Capital expenditure
0.38
-0.29
-5.34
-9.49
Free cash flow
51.42
17.14
193.68
-12.27
Equity raised
267.68
231.44
169.29
141.03
Investing
0
0
-121.51
20.52
Financing
4.37
4.49
1.73
-0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
323.47
253.07
243.19
148.58
