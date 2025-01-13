iifl-logo-icon 1
Xchanging Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

107.22
(-2.88%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.4

111.4

111.4

111.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

202.93

170.42

155.93

133.94

Net Worth

314.33

281.82

267.33

245.34

Minority Interest

Debt

1

1.34

1.72

2.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

315.33

283.16

269.05

247.99

Fixed Assets

1.06

1.55

2.15

1.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

51.86

51.86

51.86

51.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.76

3.69

6.65

7.34

Networking Capital

-5.25

6.25

6.17

2.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.11

3.5

5.08

4.96

Debtor Days

42.28

44.18

Other Current Assets

28.18

42.03

42.2

41.6

Sundry Creditors

-6.46

-4.52

-4.7

-5.33

Creditor Days

39.12

47.48

Other Current Liabilities

-31.08

-34.76

-36.41

-38.83

Cash

264.9

219.81

202.22

184.63

Total Assets

315.33

283.16

269.05

247.99

