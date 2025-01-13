Xchanging Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.4
111.4
111.4
111.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
202.93
170.42
155.93
133.94
Net Worth
314.33
281.82
267.33
245.34
Minority Interest
Debt
1
1.34
1.72
2.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
315.33
283.16
269.05
247.99
Fixed Assets
1.06
1.55
2.15
1.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.86
51.86
51.86
51.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.76
3.69
6.65
7.34
Networking Capital
-5.25
6.25
6.17
2.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.11
3.5
5.08
4.96
Debtor Days
42.28
44.18
Other Current Assets
28.18
42.03
42.2
41.6
Sundry Creditors
-6.46
-4.52
-4.7
-5.33
Creditor Days
39.12
47.48
Other Current Liabilities
-31.08
-34.76
-36.41
-38.83
Cash
264.9
219.81
202.22
184.63
Total Assets
315.33
283.16
269.05
247.99
