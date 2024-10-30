iifl-logo-icon 1
Xchanging Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter an Please refer to the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer to the attached document (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Please refer to the attached document.
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our letter vide no. XSL/SE/2023-24/54 dated March 19 2024 and in line with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company is closed and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. You are requested to take the above information on record. Please refer to the attached document. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to consider declaration of 2nd interim dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Further to our Letter vide no. XSL/SE/2023-24/44 dated December 22 2023 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys Securities was closed from January 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the said Financial Results i.e. upto February 15 2024. You are requested to take the above information on record. Please refer to the attached document. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

