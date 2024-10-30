Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter an Please refer to the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer to the attached document (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our letter vide no. XSL/SE/2023-24/54 dated March 19 2024 and in line with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company is closed and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. You are requested to take the above information on record. Please refer to the attached document. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024