Xchanging Solutions Ltd Summary

Xchanging Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated under the name of Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited on 01 February 2002 with operations in India, and an international presence established through subsidiaries in USA and Singapore. In July 2004, the Company name was changed from Scandent Solutions Corporation Limited to Cambridge Solutions Limited in June, 2006 and again from Cambridge Solutions Limited to Xchanging Solutions Limited in April,2012. DXC Technology Company was formed from the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Enterprises Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises on April 3, 2017 in USA, listed on Net York Stock Exchange, through its indirect subsidiaries Xchanging (Mauritius) Limited, Xchanging Technologies Services India Private Limited and DXC Technologies India Private Limited owns 75% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. DXC Technology Company and its subsidiaries including Xchanging Solutions Limited, are hereafter referred to as a DXC Technology Company. DXC Technology is a Fortune 500 global IT services leader. The Company is a business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology (IT) services provider with operations in India and an international presence established through offices in several countries, including the United States and Australia. They operate under two segments: ITO and BPO. Their subsidiaries include Scandent Group Inc, Cambridge Solutions Pty Ltd, Cambridge Solution Pte Ltd, Cambridge Solutions Europe Ltd, Cambridge Australia, CISGI, IM Bermuda and Nexplicit Infotech India Pvt Ltd. The Company was incorporated as a result of merger of the Company with Cambridge Holdings LLC. The Companys IT services comprise application implementation, custom development, testing, maintenance and support, and managed services. Their BPO services include process consulting; transaction processing, including mortgage, application, renewal, medical bill, collection, order, membership, and lead generation processing; finance and accounting services in the areas of savings and investments, credit cards, underwriting, collections, accounts payable, accounts receivable, travel and expenditures, bank reconciliation, general ledger, asset accounting, financial reporting, and financial planning and analysis; and inbound and outbound contact center services. In addition, it provides claims and risk management services in the areas of workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, professional liability, product liability, property, personal lines, assumed/ceded reinsurance, special investigations, recoveries management, structured settlements, insurance policy set-up and administration, and managed care. They serve banking and financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and government sectors primarily in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Rest of the World.Presently, the Company helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The worlds largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Apart from this, it deliver the IT services our customers need to modernise operations and drive innovation across the entire IT estate.