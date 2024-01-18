iifl-logo-icon 1
Xchanging Solutions Ltd Dividend

107.3
(2.70%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Xchanging Sol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 202414 Jun 202414 Jun 2024220Final
Recommendation of final dividend of INR 4/- per equity share (including special dividend of INR 2 per equity share) @ 40% on the face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the members, shall be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM. The Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend (including special dividend) shall be Friday, June 14, 2024
Dividend23 May 202414 Jun 202414 Jun 2024220Special
Recommendation of final dividend of INR 4/- per equity share (including special dividend of INR 2 per equity share) @ 40% on the face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the members, shall be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM. The Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend (including special dividend) shall be Friday, June 14, 2024
Dividend13 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 202415150Interim 2
The payment of 2nd Interim dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees Fifteen only) (150%) per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Xchanging Sol.: Related News

No Record Found

