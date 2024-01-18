Dividend 23 May 2024 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024 2 20 Final

Recommendation of final dividend of INR 4/- per equity share (including special dividend of INR 2 per equity share) @ 40% on the face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the members, shall be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM. The Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend (including special dividend) shall be Friday, June 14, 2024

Dividend 13 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024 15 150 Interim 2