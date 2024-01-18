|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of INR 4/- per equity share (including special dividend of INR 2 per equity share) @ 40% on the face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the members, shall be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM. The Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend (including special dividend) shall be Friday, June 14, 2024
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|2
|20
|Special
|Recommendation of final dividend of INR 4/- per equity share (including special dividend of INR 2 per equity share) @ 40% on the face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the members, shall be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM. The Record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend (including special dividend) shall be Friday, June 14, 2024
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|15
|150
|Interim 2
|The payment of 2nd Interim dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees Fifteen only) (150%) per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.
