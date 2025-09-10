No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.79
1.55
0.61
0.26
Net Worth
4.8
1.56
0.62
0.27
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,049.45
|22.75
|11,03,317.7
|12,552
|4.13
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,504.75
|24.12
|6,25,128.87
|6,114
|2.86
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,427.95
|30.57
|3,87,497.81
|2,888
|4.2
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
249.1
|21.51
|2,61,140.04
|3,696.1
|2.41
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,184.85
|33.14
|1,53,687.65
|1,297.4
|1.25
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SUNNY VAGHELA
Executive Director
Vaghela Piyush Rasiklal
Non Executive Director
Manan Dinesh Pancholi
Independent Director
Vandana Nagpal
Independent Director
Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain
Independent Director
Hemant Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipen Ashit Dalal.
#.901,902,903,904&908 Ahbishre,
Nr.Swaminarayan Temple Vastrap,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: +91 08645628421
Website: http://www.techdefencelabs.com
Email: info@techdefence.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by TechD Cybersecurity Ltd
