TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Sep, 2025
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.00%

Non-Promoter- 12.99%

Institutions: 12.99%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.79

1.55

0.61

0.26

Net Worth

4.8

1.56

0.62

0.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,049.45

22.7511,03,317.712,5524.1352,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,504.75

24.126,25,128.876,1142.8635,275203.74

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,427.95

30.573,87,497.812,8884.213,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

249.1

21.512,61,140.043,696.12.4117,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,184.85

33.141,53,687.651,297.41.259,421.1736.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TechD Cybersecurity Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SUNNY VAGHELA

Executive Director

Vaghela Piyush Rasiklal

Non Executive Director

Manan Dinesh Pancholi

Independent Director

Vandana Nagpal

Independent Director

Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain

Independent Director

Hemant Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipen Ashit Dalal.

Registered Office

#.901,902,903,904&908 Ahbishre,

Nr.Swaminarayan Temple Vastrap,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: +91 08645628421

Website: http://www.techdefencelabs.com

Email: info@techdefence.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by TechD Cybersecurity Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the TechD Cybersecurity Ltd share price today?

The TechD Cybersecurity Ltd shares price is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 11 Sep '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 11 Sep '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TechD Cybersecurity Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 11 Sep '25

What is the CAGR of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd?

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TechD Cybersecurity Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

