iifl-logo

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TechD Cybersecurity Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.79

1.55

0.61

0.26

Net Worth

4.8

1.56

0.62

0.27

Minority Interest

Debt

1.81

1.65

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

6.62

3.22

0.64

0.27

Fixed Assets

0.41

0.38

0.18

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

2.53

-2.38

-0.16

0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.13

0.73

0.98

0.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.93

0.67

0.18

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.7

-2.28

-0.42

-0.26

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.83

-1.5

-0.9

-0.18

Cash

3.64

5.2

0.62

0.07

Total Assets

6.62

3.21

0.64

0.28

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TechD Cybersecurity Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.