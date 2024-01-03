TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.79
1.55
0.61
0.26
Net Worth
4.8
1.56
0.62
0.27
Minority Interest
Debt
1.81
1.65
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
6.62
3.22
0.64
0.27
Fixed Assets
0.41
0.38
0.18
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
2.53
-2.38
-0.16
0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.13
0.73
0.98
0.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.93
0.67
0.18
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.7
-2.28
-0.42
-0.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-1.5
-0.9
-0.18
Cash
3.64
5.2
0.62
0.07
Total Assets
6.62
3.21
0.64
0.28
