TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,110.15
|23.2
|11,25,279.49
|12,552
|4.05
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,532.65
|24.57
|6,36,722.92
|6,114
|2.8
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,464.7
|31.36
|3,97,470.53
|2,888
|4.1
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
255.7
|22.08
|2,68,059.05
|3,696.1
|2.34
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,305.25
|33.91
|1,57,256.51
|1,297.4
|1.22
|9,421.1
|736.59
