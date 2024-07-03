SectorIT - Software
Open₹172
Prev. Close₹173
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.2
Day's High₹172
Day's Low₹171
52 Week's High₹264.6
52 Week's Low₹133
Book Value₹29.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)141.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
3.36
0.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.17
-1.8
-1.96
-1.98
Net Worth
1.88
4.25
1.4
-1.12
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Diensten Tech Ltd
Summary
Diensten Tech Ltd was originally incorporated in the name JKT Consulting Limited dated March 06, 2007 at Delhi and subsequently, the name of Company was converted to Diensten Tech Limited pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated May 11, 2021. The Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology (IT) professional resourcing, IT Consultancy, IT Training and Software AMC.The Company is a next-generation IT consultancy service provider that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. It provide end-to-end professional solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Its Corporate Training division helps build innovative learning modules for organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes and driving growth. The Company started business under the name of JKT Consulting Limited with consulting services in the area of SAP Software/ SAP Training Centres and Domain Consulting Services. From the year 2014-15 onwards, it started shifting business focus towards Information Technology Consultancy, Training, Software Sale, Software AMC and related services as the core business. To further strengthen the said domain, Company got into a Business Transfer Agreement dated April 30, 2022 with JK Technosoft Limited a
The Diensten Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹171 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diensten Tech Ltd is ₹141.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diensten Tech Ltd is 0 and 5.90 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diensten Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diensten Tech Ltd is ₹133 and ₹264.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Diensten Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -32.14%, 3 Month at 18.26% and 1 Month at 18.01%.
