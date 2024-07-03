iifl-logo-icon 1
Diensten Tech Ltd Share Price

171
(-1.16%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open172
  • Day's High172
  • 52 Wk High264.6
  • Prev. Close173
  • Day's Low171
  • 52 Wk Low 133
  • Turnover (lac)8.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)141.26
  • Div. Yield0
Diensten Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Diensten Tech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Diensten Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Diensten Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.97%

Non-Promoter- 4.02%

Institutions: 4.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diensten Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

3.36

0.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.17

-1.8

-1.96

-1.98

Net Worth

1.88

4.25

1.4

-1.12

Minority Interest

Diensten Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Diensten Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diensten Tech Ltd

Summary

Diensten Tech Ltd was originally incorporated in the name JKT Consulting Limited dated March 06, 2007 at Delhi and subsequently, the name of Company was converted to Diensten Tech Limited pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated May 11, 2021. The Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology (IT) professional resourcing, IT Consultancy, IT Training and Software AMC.The Company is a next-generation IT consultancy service provider that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. It provide end-to-end professional solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Its Corporate Training division helps build innovative learning modules for organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes and driving growth. The Company started business under the name of JKT Consulting Limited with consulting services in the area of SAP Software/ SAP Training Centres and Domain Consulting Services. From the year 2014-15 onwards, it started shifting business focus towards Information Technology Consultancy, Training, Software Sale, Software AMC and related services as the core business. To further strengthen the said domain, Company got into a Business Transfer Agreement dated April 30, 2022 with JK Technosoft Limited a
Company FAQs

What is the Diensten Tech Ltd share price today?

The Diensten Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹171 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diensten Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diensten Tech Ltd is ₹141.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diensten Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diensten Tech Ltd is 0 and 5.90 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diensten Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diensten Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diensten Tech Ltd is ₹133 and ₹264.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diensten Tech Ltd?

Diensten Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -32.14%, 3 Month at 18.26% and 1 Month at 18.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diensten Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diensten Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.97 %
Institutions - 4.02 %
Public - 26.00 %

