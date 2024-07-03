Diensten Tech Ltd Summary

Diensten Tech Ltd was originally incorporated in the name JKT Consulting Limited dated March 06, 2007 at Delhi and subsequently, the name of Company was converted to Diensten Tech Limited pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated May 11, 2021. The Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology (IT) professional resourcing, IT Consultancy, IT Training and Software AMC.The Company is a next-generation IT consultancy service provider that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. It provide end-to-end professional solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Its Corporate Training division helps build innovative learning modules for organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes and driving growth. The Company started business under the name of JKT Consulting Limited with consulting services in the area of SAP Software/ SAP Training Centres and Domain Consulting Services. From the year 2014-15 onwards, it started shifting business focus towards Information Technology Consultancy, Training, Software Sale, Software AMC and related services as the core business. To further strengthen the said domain, Company got into a Business Transfer Agreement dated April 30, 2022 with JK Technosoft Limited and consequently, acquired Professional Services & Training (PS & T) business from JK Technosoft Limited with effect from April 01, 2022.The Company is proposing issuance of upto 22,00,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.