The Members of Diensten Tech Limited

Repofit on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Diensten Tech Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter refeDred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our infocmation and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the infocmation required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a tTue and fair view in confocmity with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards prescCibed under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are fufither described in the Auditocs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our repofit. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chattered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Infocmation Other than the Financial Statements and Auditocs Repofit Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other infocmation. The other infocmation comprises the infocmation included in the Boards Repofit but does not include the financial statements and our auditocs repofit thereon. The Boards Repofit including Annexures to Boards Repofit is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditocs repofit.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other infocmation and we will not express any focm of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other infocmation identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other infocmation is mateDially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be mateDially misstated.

When we read Boards Repofit including Annexures to Boards Repofit, if we conclude that there is a mateDial misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with goveDnance

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Govefinance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a tTue and fair view of the financial position, financial perfocmance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other i regulacities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation andmaintenance of adequate inteDnal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a tTue and fair view and are free from mateDial misstatement, whether due to fraud or eDror.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going conce?n, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going conce?n and using the going conce?n basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alteDnative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial repofiting process.

Auditocs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from mateDial misstatement, whether due to fraud or eDror, and to issue an auditocs repofit that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can auise from fraud or eDror and are considered mateDial if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As pafit of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of mateDial misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or eDror, design and perfocm audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a mateDial misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the oveDride of inteDnal control.

Obtain an understanding of inteDnal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going conce?n basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a mateDial uncefitainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going conce?n. If we conclude that a mateDial uncefitainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditocs repofit to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditocs repofit. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going conce?n.

Evaluate the overall presentation, stflucture and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with goveDnance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in inteDnal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with goveDnance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.Repofit on Other Legal and Regulatocy Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditocs Repofit) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central GoveDnment of India in teDms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we repofit that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the infocmation and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessaDy for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in paragraph below on repofiting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Repofit are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the w itten representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in teDms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2 (h) (v) below on repofiting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Repofit in “Annexure B”. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditocs Repofit in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our infocmation and according to the explanations given to us:

i. On the basis of w itten representations received from the management of the Company, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note No. 31 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-teDm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any mateDial foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transfeDred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 36 to the accounts, no funds (which are mateDial either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the InteDmediaDy shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaeies”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaeies b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 36 to the accounts, no funds (which are mateDial either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Pafities”), with the understanding, whether recorded in w iting or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Pafity (“Ultimate Beneficiaeies”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaeies; and c) Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) & (b) above, contain any mateDial misstatement

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated since April 13, 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Fucther, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

vi. During the year, the Company has not declared or paid any dividend

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors repofit under Section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the infocmation and explanation given to us, the Company has not paid or provided any managerial remuneration to any director during the year.

For S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP. Chattered Accountants, Firms Registration Number: 001478N/N500005 Sd/- (Sandeep Dinodia) Pafitner Membership Number 083689 UDIN: 24083689BKBLVE3579

Annexure A To the Independent Auditors Repofit of even date on the financial statements of Diensten Tech Limited

The Annexure refeDred to in paragraph 1 under Repofit on Other Legal and Regulatocy Requirements section of Independent Auditors Repofit to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we repofit that:

i) In respect of Propefity, Plant & Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full pafiticulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full pafiticulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical veDification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are veDified at regular inteDvals. In accordance with this program, all fixed assets were veDified during the year and no mateDial discrepancies were noticed on such veDification. In our opinion, such periodicity of physical veDification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company does not hold any immovable propefity. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Propefity, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami propefity under the Prohibition of Benami Propefity Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and uules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) a) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any inventocy. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the records examined by us, during the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, have been sanctioned to the Company by the bank on the basis of security of cufirent assets. According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the quacterly statements filed by the Company with such bank are mateDially in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits by any financial institution.

iii) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Company has neither made any investments nor provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Pafitnerships (LLPs) or any other pafities. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Central GoveDnment has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of business operations of Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutocy dues including Goods and Service Tax, Income-tax, provident fund, cess and other mateDial statutocy dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. The statutocy dues i.e. duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, employees state insurance are not applicable to the operations of the Company. Fucther, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of statutocy dues refeDred to in sub-clause (vii)(a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as under:

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in lakh (Net of deposit) PeDiodto which amount relates Focum where dispute is pending 1. UP Trade Tax Depafitment Trade Tax Demand 260.87 2013-14 Additional Commissioner, UP Trade Tax

viii) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been sufirendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix) In respect of loans or other bo rowings taken by the Company, according to the infocmation and explanations given to us and audit procedures perfocmed by us:

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or goveDnment or any goveDnment authority.

c) The Company has utilized the money obtained by way of teDm loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) No funds raised on shott-teDm basis have been used for long-teDm purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x) In respect of moneys raised by the Company through issue of shares & debt instruments:

a) During the year, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or fufither public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or conveDtible debentures (fully, pafitially or optionally conveDtible). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, caruied out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the infocmation and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or repofited during the year nor have we been infocmed of such case by the Management.

b) In our opinion and according to the infocmation and explanations given to us, no repofit under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Focm ADT-4 as prescCibed under 3ule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central GoveDnment.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the infocmation and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related pafities are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In respect to inteDnal audit system in the Company:

a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an inteDnal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the inteDnal audit repofits for the year under audit, issued to the Company, in deteDmining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the order are not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the ReseCve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable.

b) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, there are no core investment company (CIC) within the group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (ReseCve Bank) Direction, 2016). Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, the Company has incufired cash losses of INR 24,955.17 thousands in the cufirent financial year whereas there are no cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutocy auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

xix) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other infocmation accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence suppofiting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any mateDial uncefitainty exists as on the date of the audit repofit that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We fufither state that our repofiting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit repofit and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the infocmation and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) of the order are not applicable.

xxi) The repofiting under clause 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment in respect of said clause has been included in the repofit.

For S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP. Chattered Accountants, Firms Registration Number 001478N/N500005 Sd/- (Sandeep Dinodia) Pafitner Membership Number 083689 UDIN: 24083689BKBLVE3579 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: 27/06/2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Repofit of even date on the financial statement of Diensten Tech Limited

Repofit on the InteDnal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Diensten Tech Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on 31 March, 2024.

Managements Responsibility for InteDnal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining inteDnal financial controls based on the inteDnal control with reference to financial statements citeDia established by the Company consideCing the essential components of inteDnal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of InteDnal Financial Controls Over Financial Repofiting issued by the Institute of Chattered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate inteDnal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and eDrors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial infocmation, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of InteDnal Financial Controls Over Financial Repofiting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescCibed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of inteDnal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of InteDnal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chattered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perfocm the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all mateDial respects.

Our audit involves perfocming procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the inteDnal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a mateDial weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of inteDnal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditocs judgment, including the assessment of the risks of mateDial misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or eDror.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys inteDnal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of InteDnal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

A Companys inteDnal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial repofiting and the preparation of financial statements for exteDnal purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys inteDnal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pefitain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.Inherent Limitations of InteDnal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management oveDride of controls, mateDial

misstatements due to eDror or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the inteDnal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteDiorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all mateDial respects, an adequate inteDnal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such inteDnal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the inteDnal control with reference to financial statements citeDia established by the Company consideCing the essential components of inteDnal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of InteDnal Financial Controls Over Financial Repofiting issued by the Institute of Chattered Accountants of India.