iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diensten Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

162.8
(-0.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diensten Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

3.36

0.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.17

-1.8

-1.96

-1.98

Net Worth

1.88

4.25

1.4

-1.12

Minority Interest

Debt

27.69

2.8

0

3.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.47

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.04

7.08

1.4

2.32

Fixed Assets

16.67

4.75

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.6

0.14

0.04

0.19

Networking Capital

11.4

1.56

1.13

1.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.97

5.34

0.6

0.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.59

4.23

1.17

1.63

Sundry Creditors

-1.98

-1.27

-0.11

-0.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.18

-6.74

-0.53

-1.3

Cash

0.38

0.62

0.22

0.91

Total Assets

30.05

7.07

1.39

2.31

Diensten Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diensten Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.