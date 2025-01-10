Diensten Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
3.36
0.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.17
-1.8
-1.96
-1.98
Net Worth
1.88
4.25
1.4
-1.12
Minority Interest
Debt
27.69
2.8
0
3.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.47
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.04
7.08
1.4
2.32
Fixed Assets
16.67
4.75
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.6
0.14
0.04
0.19
Networking Capital
11.4
1.56
1.13
1.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.97
5.34
0.6
0.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.59
4.23
1.17
1.63
Sundry Creditors
-1.98
-1.27
-0.11
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.18
-6.74
-0.53
-1.3
Cash
0.38
0.62
0.22
0.91
Total Assets
30.05
7.07
1.39
2.31
