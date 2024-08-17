iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Geodesic Ltd Share Price

4.45
(-4.30%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Geodesic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.45

Prev. Close

4.65

Turnover(Lac.)

17.89

Day's High

4.7

Day's Low

4.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

97.14

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.21

P/E

0.17

EPS

8.66

Divi. Yield

0

Geodesic Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Geodesic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Geodesic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.73%

Non-Promoter- 19.69%

Institutions: 19.68%

Non-Institutions: 70.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Geodesic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

18.07

18.03

18.03

18.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

859.61

1,227.01

951.3

751.91

Net Worth

877.68

1,245.04

969.33

770.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

172.76

591.64

671.42

yoy growth (%)

-70.79

-11.88

Raw materials

-5.27

-19.69

-10.02

As % of sales

3.05

3.32

1.49

Employee costs

-17.31

-33.52

-24.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-45.31

-18.7

237.58

Depreciation

-17.78

-64.62

-22.65

Tax paid

1.34

1.27

-3.02

Working capital

-905.38

644.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarJun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.79

-11.88

Op profit growth

-3,992.86

-95.46

EBIT growth

-47.3

-86.24

Net profit growth

151.42

-107.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

1,161.08

873.88

644.33

653

316.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,161.08

873.88

644.33

653

316.42

Other Operating Income

0.4

0.15

-0.14

0.14

0

Other Income

25.56

20.11

22.7

44.63

12.35

View Annually Results

Geodesic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Geodesic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Pankaj Kumar

Managing Director

Kiran Kulkarni

Executive Director

Prashant Mulekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Geodesic Ltd

Summary

Genesis of Geodesic Limited (Geodesic) was started on 8th July of 1999 as Geodesic Information Systems Private Limited. The Company is an innovator in software products focused on Information, Communication and Entertainment for mobile phones and desktop computers under the Mundu brand name for the retail segment. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Geodesics Mundu suite of award-winning products includes solutions for Instant Messaging, Voice-over-IP and Internet Radio. Geodesic has offices in Mumbai and Bangalore in India, USA (Silicon Valley), as well as Sweden, Hong Kong and Singapore. The Company had launched Hamarashop.net (a Mumbai-specific e-commerce portal) and Mundu IM (the worlds first truly Interoperable Messaging System) in the year 2000. As at November of the year 2001, the companys Mundu IM was launched on Indiatimes.com. The biggest milestone of the company was happened in January of the year 2002, the companys Mundu IM downloads reached 1 million mark. A revolutionary technology of the company IM Around was launched in the year 2003, which enables the subscribers to announce online presence on e-mail, website and/or applications). Geodesic won the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 award in January of the year 2004. The Company wet its feet in US, started its operations in US during the same year of 2004. During the year 2005, Geodesic had spread its name to international level, established its operations in UK, Hong Kong and Sweden. The Co
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Geodesic Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.