Summary

Genesis of Geodesic Limited (Geodesic) was started on 8th July of 1999 as Geodesic Information Systems Private Limited. The Company is an innovator in software products focused on Information, Communication and Entertainment for mobile phones and desktop computers under the Mundu brand name for the retail segment. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Geodesics Mundu suite of award-winning products includes solutions for Instant Messaging, Voice-over-IP and Internet Radio. Geodesic has offices in Mumbai and Bangalore in India, USA (Silicon Valley), as well as Sweden, Hong Kong and Singapore. The Company had launched Hamarashop.net (a Mumbai-specific e-commerce portal) and Mundu IM (the worlds first truly Interoperable Messaging System) in the year 2000. As at November of the year 2001, the companys Mundu IM was launched on Indiatimes.com. The biggest milestone of the company was happened in January of the year 2002, the companys Mundu IM downloads reached 1 million mark. A revolutionary technology of the company IM Around was launched in the year 2003, which enables the subscribers to announce online presence on e-mail, website and/or applications). Geodesic won the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 award in January of the year 2004. The Company wet its feet in US, started its operations in US during the same year of 2004. During the year 2005, Geodesic had spread its name to international level, established its operations in UK, Hong Kong and Sweden. The Co

