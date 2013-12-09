iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Geodesic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.45
(-4.30%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Geodesic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

172.76

591.64

671.42

yoy growth (%)

-70.79

-11.88

Raw materials

-5.27

-19.69

-10.02

As % of sales

3.05

3.32

1.49

Employee costs

-17.31

-33.52

-24.57

As % of sales

10.02

5.66

3.65

Other costs

-662.14

-525.28

-346.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

383.25

88.78

51.61

Operating profit

-511.96

13.15

290.25

OPM

-296.32

2.22

43.23

Depreciation

-17.78

-64.62

-22.65

Interest expense

-65.23

-56.5

-37.14

Other income

549.66

89.26

7.12

Profit before tax

-45.31

-18.7

237.58

Taxes

1.34

1.27

-3.02

Tax rate

-2.97

-6.81

-1.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-43.97

-17.43

234.55

Exceptional items

0.84

0.27

0.06

Net profit

-43.12

-17.15

234.62

yoy growth (%)

151.42

-107.31

NPM

-24.96

-2.89

34.94

Geodesic Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Geodesic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.