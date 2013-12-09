Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
172.76
591.64
671.42
yoy growth (%)
-70.79
-11.88
Raw materials
-5.27
-19.69
-10.02
As % of sales
3.05
3.32
1.49
Employee costs
-17.31
-33.52
-24.57
As % of sales
10.02
5.66
3.65
Other costs
-662.14
-525.28
-346.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
383.25
88.78
51.61
Operating profit
-511.96
13.15
290.25
OPM
-296.32
2.22
43.23
Depreciation
-17.78
-64.62
-22.65
Interest expense
-65.23
-56.5
-37.14
Other income
549.66
89.26
7.12
Profit before tax
-45.31
-18.7
237.58
Taxes
1.34
1.27
-3.02
Tax rate
-2.97
-6.81
-1.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-43.97
-17.43
234.55
Exceptional items
0.84
0.27
0.06
Net profit
-43.12
-17.15
234.62
yoy growth (%)
151.42
-107.31
NPM
-24.96
-2.89
34.94
