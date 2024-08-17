Geodesic Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
392.42
468.67
479.45
489.32
461.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
392.42
468.67
479.45
489.32
461.4
Other Operating Income
0.18
0
0
0.05
-0.04
Other Income
10.18
8.76
10.89
11.44
9.29
Total Income
402.77
477.43
490.35
500.82
470.65
Total Expenditure
301.42
259.64
272.48
259.97
253.95
PBIDT
101.36
217.79
217.88
240.85
216.7
Interest
27.73
24.13
22.26
20.78
29.68
PBDT
73.62
193.66
195.61
220.07
187.02
Depreciation
25.23
48.93
50.16
50.95
74.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3
17.72
19.62
25.18
3.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
45.38
127.01
125.83
143.94
109.28
Minority Interest After NP
-0.05
-0.02
0.01
-0.01
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.43
127.03
125.84
143.96
109.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.04
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.43
127.03
125.84
143.96
109.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.03
14.09
13.96
15.97
12.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.06
18.03
18.03
18.03
18.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,68,65,768
6,75,10,584
6,75,10,584
6,92,25,584
6,92,01,584
Public Shareholding (%)
85.09
74.89
74.88
76.8
76.77
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
18,97,600
1,25,90,000
68,70,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.1
55.63
30.36
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.09
13.97
7.61
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,15,64,481
1,00,40,765
1,57,60,765
2,09,15,764
2,09,39,765
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.9
44.37
69.63
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
12.8
11.14
17.48
23.2
23.23
PBIDTM(%)
25.82
46.46
45.44
49.22
46.96
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.56
27.1
26.24
29.41
23.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.