|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.49
-9.18
Op profit growth
-2,093.14
-85.41
EBIT growth
4,256.54
-105.18
Net profit growth
892.3
-129.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-311.55
7.42
46.22
EBIT margin
-194.29
-2.11
37.11
Net profit margin
-215.6
-10.32
31.34
RoCE
-32.39
-0.73
RoNW
-18.72
-1.43
RoA
-8.98
-0.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
23.05
30.35
Dividend per share
0
2.55
2.75
Cash EPS
-101.95
-27.42
19.29
Book value per share
51.8
188.64
127.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.6
2.57
P/CEPS
-0.05
-1.34
4.04
P/B
0.1
0.19
0.61
EV/EBIDTA
-2.03
1.95
0.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-28.16
9.04
Tax payout
-0.18
-1.02
-1.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
654.03
316.28
Inventory days
165.9
55.32
Creditor days
-26.22
-86.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
8.82
0.25
-6.85
Net debt / equity
2.59
-0.02
-0.58
Net debt / op. profit
-1.03
-0.73
-1.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.94
-3.12
-1.2
Employee costs
-5.83
-5.45
-3.68
Other costs
-373.77
-83.98
-48.88
