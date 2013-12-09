iifl-logo-icon 1
Geodesic Ltd Key Ratios

4.45
(-4.30%)
Dec 9, 2013

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.49

-9.18

Op profit growth

-2,093.14

-85.41

EBIT growth

4,256.54

-105.18

Net profit growth

892.3

-129.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-311.55

7.42

46.22

EBIT margin

-194.29

-2.11

37.11

Net profit margin

-215.6

-10.32

31.34

RoCE

-32.39

-0.73

RoNW

-18.72

-1.43

RoA

-8.98

-0.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

23.05

30.35

Dividend per share

0

2.55

2.75

Cash EPS

-101.95

-27.42

19.29

Book value per share

51.8

188.64

127.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.6

2.57

P/CEPS

-0.05

-1.34

4.04

P/B

0.1

0.19

0.61

EV/EBIDTA

-2.03

1.95

0.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-28.16

9.04

Tax payout

-0.18

-1.02

-1.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

654.03

316.28

Inventory days

165.9

55.32

Creditor days

-26.22

-86.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

8.82

0.25

-6.85

Net debt / equity

2.59

-0.02

-0.58

Net debt / op. profit

-1.03

-0.73

-1.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.94

-3.12

-1.2

Employee costs

-5.83

-5.45

-3.68

Other costs

-373.77

-83.98

-48.88

