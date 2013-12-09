Geodesic Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
18.07
18.03
18.03
18.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
859.61
1,227.01
951.3
751.91
Net Worth
877.68
1,245.04
969.33
770.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1,011.87
913.24
614.07
586.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.94
0.75
1.17
0
Total Liabilities
1,890.49
2,159.03
1,584.57
1,357.29
Fixed Assets
37.77
51.27
127.78
144.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
905
904.66
897.84
514
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.38
0.23
0
1.7
Networking Capital
944.58
1,198.6
385.67
504.18
Inventories
7.93
8.39
10.28
3.83
Inventory Days
16.75
5.17
5.58
Sundry Debtors
426.8
626.9
354.31
355.05
Debtor Days
901.67
386.74
192.6
Other Current Assets
764.74
726.66
318.77
237.04
Sundry Creditors
-103.63
-53.82
-281.65
-47.45
Creditor Days
218.93
33.2
153.1
Other Current Liabilities
-151.26
-109.53
-16.04
-44.29
Cash
0.76
4.27
173.28
192.61
Total Assets
1,890.49
2,159.03
1,584.57
1,357.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.