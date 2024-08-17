Geodesic Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
540.21
727.92
636.25
469.6
461.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
540.21
727.92
636.25
469.6
461.57
Other Operating Income
0.18
0.05
0.07
-0.14
0
Other Income
14.47
16.95
15.71
19.06
20.4
Total Income
554.85
744.94
652.03
488.52
481.98
Total Expenditure
419.76
401.83
335.11
231.5
184.02
PBIDT
135.08
343.1
316.92
257.02
297.95
Interest
43.25
32.29
27.17
27.4
30.43
PBDT
91.83
310.79
289.75
229.61
267.52
Depreciation
49.95
65.81
37.88
50.04
28.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3
35.29
0
1.09
21.63
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
38.88
209.67
251.85
178.49
217.17
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
-0.09
-0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.95
209.71
251.88
178.58
217.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.03
7.92
-3.34
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.95
209.71
251.92
170.65
220.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.32
23.26
27.56
19.36
23.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
40
Equity
18.06
18.03
18.03
18.45
18.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
8,15,07,416
6,75,10,584
6,91,99,032
7,12,96,032
7,04,09,576
Public Shareholding (%)
90.23
74.88
76.76
77.29
76.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
35,00,000
68,70,000
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
39.68
30.36
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
9.76
7.61
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
53,20,432
1,57,60,765
2,09,39,764
2,09,47,764
2,18,05,396
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
60.31
69.63
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
5.88
17.48
23.22
22.7
23.64
PBIDTM(%)
25
47.13
49.81
54.73
64.55
PBDTM(%)
17
42.69
45.54
48.89
57.96
PATM(%)
7.19
28.8
39.58
38
47.05
