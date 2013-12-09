iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Geodesic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.45
(-4.30%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Geodesic Ltd

Geodesic Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-45.31

-18.7

237.58

Depreciation

-17.78

-64.62

-22.65

Tax paid

1.34

1.27

-3.02

Working capital

-905.38

644.89

Other operating items

Operating

-967.13

562.83

Capital expenditure

-3.75

-48.26

Free cash flow

-970.88

514.57

Equity raised

2,129.78

2,218.51

Investing

0.34

6.81

Financing

1,784.99

1,527.15

Dividends paid

0

23.05

24.77

Net in cash

2,944.23

4,290.1

Geodesic Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Geodesic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.