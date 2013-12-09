Geodesic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-45.31
-18.7
237.58
Depreciation
-17.78
-64.62
-22.65
Tax paid
1.34
1.27
-3.02
Working capital
-905.38
644.89
Other operating items
Operating
-967.13
562.83
Capital expenditure
-3.75
-48.26
Free cash flow
-970.88
514.57
Equity raised
2,129.78
2,218.51
Investing
0.34
6.81
Financing
1,784.99
1,527.15
Dividends paid
0
23.05
24.77
Net in cash
2,944.23
4,290.1
