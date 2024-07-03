Summary

Established in February, 1989, Ramco Systems Limited is a part of the Chennai based Ramco Group. Ramco is a global provider of Enterprise Solutions and Services in key areas such as Manufacturing, Aviation, Asset Management, Trading & Logistics, Healthcare, eGovernance, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Performance Management and Human Resources Management. It is also a Siebel Alliance Partner and provides CRM implementation services to global customers.Ramcos diverse portfolio encompasses Aviation, Payroll, ERP, and Logistics Solutions. These offerings empower global enterprisesto remain at the forefront and capitalise on emerging trends. By leveraging latest advancements, Ramcos offerings enablebusinesses to future-proof their operations, unlocking new realms of efficiency, agility, and growth.Apart from these, Company develops Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software solutions for various verticals in various domains like, Core ERP, Human Resource & Payroll, Aviation Maintenance Repair & Overhaul, Logistics, Service Resource Planning and provides these with related solutions and services, including managed services. The Software is either delivered on-premise or hosted on cloud.The company has got transferred the assets of erstwhile software business division of Ramco Industries effective from April 1, 1999 for the purpose for which it was originally established. Also, the investments made by Ramco Industries in its overseas software subsidiaries were transferred

