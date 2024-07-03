iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramco Systems Ltd Share Price

404.25
(-5.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open430
  • Day's High434
  • 52 Wk High523
  • Prev. Close427.75
  • Day's Low398
  • 52 Wk Low 262.5
  • Turnover (lac)303.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value204.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,502.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ramco Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

430

Prev. Close

427.75

Turnover(Lac.)

303.96

Day's High

434

Day's Low

398

52 Week's High

523

52 Week's Low

262.5

Book Value

204.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,502.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ramco Systems Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Ramco Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

Ramco Systems inks pact with Hanjin Information

6 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

Ramco Systems Shares soar on aviation software launch

11 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Ramco Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.43%

Non-Promoter- 15.29%

Institutions: 15.29%

Non-Institutions: 31.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ramco Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.47

45.26

30.85

30.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

710.96

810.87

793.97

845.67

Net Worth

756.43

856.13

824.82

876.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

279.59

345

305.84

284.97

yoy growth (%)

-18.96

12.8

7.32

2.53

Raw materials

-0.5

-4.63

-0.66

-0.68

As % of sales

0.17

1.34

0.21

0.24

Employee costs

-159.11

-131.73

-121.73

-93.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-58.36

81.23

61.28

84.8

Depreciation

-69.86

-62.95

-60.6

-48.68

Tax paid

8.39

-37.01

-36.39

-18.97

Working capital

-65.8

-43.61

81.68

-17.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.96

12.8

7.32

2.53

Op profit growth

-95.95

19.94

-2.22

157.62

EBIT growth

-160.43

23.3

-16.23

720.23

Net profit growth

-212.99

77.67

-62.19

29.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

525.83

492.22

531.1

626.31

568.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

525.83

492.22

531.1

626.31

568.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.12

5.53

9.38

14.6

9.38

Ramco Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ramco Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P R Venketrama Raja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A V Dharmakrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SOUNDARA KUMAR

Managing Director

P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sankar Krishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijaya Raghavan NE

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P P S Janarthana Raja

Independent Director

M S Krishnan

Independent Director

Aravind Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramco Systems Ltd

Summary

Established in February, 1989, Ramco Systems Limited is a part of the Chennai based Ramco Group. Ramco is a global provider of Enterprise Solutions and Services in key areas such as Manufacturing, Aviation, Asset Management, Trading & Logistics, Healthcare, eGovernance, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Performance Management and Human Resources Management. It is also a Siebel Alliance Partner and provides CRM implementation services to global customers.Ramcos diverse portfolio encompasses Aviation, Payroll, ERP, and Logistics Solutions. These offerings empower global enterprisesto remain at the forefront and capitalise on emerging trends. By leveraging latest advancements, Ramcos offerings enablebusinesses to future-proof their operations, unlocking new realms of efficiency, agility, and growth.Apart from these, Company develops Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software solutions for various verticals in various domains like, Core ERP, Human Resource & Payroll, Aviation Maintenance Repair & Overhaul, Logistics, Service Resource Planning and provides these with related solutions and services, including managed services. The Software is either delivered on-premise or hosted on cloud.The company has got transferred the assets of erstwhile software business division of Ramco Industries effective from April 1, 1999 for the purpose for which it was originally established. Also, the investments made by Ramco Industries in its overseas software subsidiaries were transferred
Company FAQs

What is the Ramco Systems Ltd share price today?

The Ramco Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹404.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramco Systems Ltd is ₹1502.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramco Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramco Systems Ltd is 0 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramco Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramco Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramco Systems Ltd is ₹262.5 and ₹523 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramco Systems Ltd?

Ramco Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.04%, 3 Years at -3.13%, 1 Year at 47.68%, 6 Month at 17.48%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at -12.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramco Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramco Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.44 %
Institutions - 15.29 %
Public - 31.27 %

