SectorIT - Software
Open₹430
Prev. Close₹427.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹303.96
Day's High₹434
Day's Low₹398
52 Week's High₹523
52 Week's Low₹262.5
Book Value₹204.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,502.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
This collaboration combines Ramco's next-generation aircraft maintenance software with HIST's aviation-specific IT consulting skills.
The business stated that Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 incorporates a variety of modules, including contracts, engineering, planning, maintenance.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.47
45.26
30.85
30.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
710.96
810.87
793.97
845.67
Net Worth
756.43
856.13
824.82
876.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
279.59
345
305.84
284.97
yoy growth (%)
-18.96
12.8
7.32
2.53
Raw materials
-0.5
-4.63
-0.66
-0.68
As % of sales
0.17
1.34
0.21
0.24
Employee costs
-159.11
-131.73
-121.73
-93.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-58.36
81.23
61.28
84.8
Depreciation
-69.86
-62.95
-60.6
-48.68
Tax paid
8.39
-37.01
-36.39
-18.97
Working capital
-65.8
-43.61
81.68
-17.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.96
12.8
7.32
2.53
Op profit growth
-95.95
19.94
-2.22
157.62
EBIT growth
-160.43
23.3
-16.23
720.23
Net profit growth
-212.99
77.67
-62.19
29.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
525.83
492.22
531.1
626.31
568.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
525.83
492.22
531.1
626.31
568.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.12
5.53
9.38
14.6
9.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P R Venketrama Raja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A V Dharmakrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SOUNDARA KUMAR
Managing Director
P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sankar Krishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijaya Raghavan NE
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P P S Janarthana Raja
Independent Director
M S Krishnan
Independent Director
Aravind Srinivasan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Summary
Established in February, 1989, Ramco Systems Limited is a part of the Chennai based Ramco Group. Ramco is a global provider of Enterprise Solutions and Services in key areas such as Manufacturing, Aviation, Asset Management, Trading & Logistics, Healthcare, eGovernance, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Performance Management and Human Resources Management. It is also a Siebel Alliance Partner and provides CRM implementation services to global customers.Ramcos diverse portfolio encompasses Aviation, Payroll, ERP, and Logistics Solutions. These offerings empower global enterprisesto remain at the forefront and capitalise on emerging trends. By leveraging latest advancements, Ramcos offerings enablebusinesses to future-proof their operations, unlocking new realms of efficiency, agility, and growth.Apart from these, Company develops Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software solutions for various verticals in various domains like, Core ERP, Human Resource & Payroll, Aviation Maintenance Repair & Overhaul, Logistics, Service Resource Planning and provides these with related solutions and services, including managed services. The Software is either delivered on-premise or hosted on cloud.The company has got transferred the assets of erstwhile software business division of Ramco Industries effective from April 1, 1999 for the purpose for which it was originally established. Also, the investments made by Ramco Industries in its overseas software subsidiaries were transferred
The Ramco Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹404.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramco Systems Ltd is ₹1502.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramco Systems Ltd is 0 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramco Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramco Systems Ltd is ₹262.5 and ₹523 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramco Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.04%, 3 Years at -3.13%, 1 Year at 47.68%, 6 Month at 17.48%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at -12.31%.
